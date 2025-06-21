Horizon’s ‘Give Where You Live’ grant goes to Esperanza Latino Center this quarter

Members of Give Where You Live NKY awarded their 2025 second quarter grant to Esperanza Latino Center.

The Esperanza Latino Center is a vibrant nonprofit based in Covington, KY, that serves as a one-stop center for the Hispanic/Latino and multicultural community in Northern Kentucky.

“Esperanza Latino Center is doing vital work to empower and uplift our Latino neighbors in Northern Kentucky” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “Their commitment to advocacy, education, and connection strengthens the fabric of our entire community. We’re proud to support their mission with a $5,500 grant from our Give Where You Live giving circle and look forward to seeing the continued impact of their work.”

Esperanza offers bilingual support for essential needs like job applications, housing, healthcare navigation, and school enrollment. The center also provides free ESL classes, tutoring, and youth programs, while hosting cultural events that celebrate and connect the community. Through advocacy, education, and access to resources, Esperanza fosters inclusion, dignity, and opportunity for all.



“It is an honor to support the Esperanza Latino Center. Their work brings more vibrancy and connectedness to Northern Kentucky. They help make our community stronger and I am proud we could support their mission through Give Where You Live.,” said Jason Worms, Team Lead at Nova 401(k) Associates and Give Where You Live board member.

Give Where You Live NKY is a giving circle offered by Horizon Community Funds in partnership with Mueller Financial, Inc. The membership-based group engages the community with charitable giving through quarterly, one-hour meetings. Participating members nominate a nonprofit of their choice, three of which are randomly selected and briefly discussed by the group. The members then vote on one of the three organizations. Each member donates $100 towards the grant awarded to the winning nonprofit. This format lends itself to busy community members who are looking for an easy way to give back to nonprofits that serve Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.



The community can get involved by reaching out to Dawn Denham at ddenham@horizonfunds.org or by visiting www.horizonfunds.org/give-where-you-live.

