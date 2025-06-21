Backroads of Appalachia awarded ARC ARISE grant to support expansion of adventure tourism corridor

Backroads of Appalachia has been awarded a competitive ARISE (Appalachian Regional Initiative for Stronger Economies) grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, recognizing the organization’s work in leveraging motorsports tourism to drive sustainable economic revitalization across Eastern Kentucky and Central Appalachia.

The $3,809,250 grant will support the expansion of Backroads of Appalachia’s adventure tourism corridor—known for its scenic routes, motorsports trails, and heritage-rich communities—connecting rural towns across Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. This funding will be used to develop infrastructure, launch regional workforce training programs, and further promote Appalachia as a premier motorsports and outdoor recreation destination, with a headquarters located on Sturgeon Creek in Owsley County, Kentucky.

“This is more than a grant—it’s a vote of confidence in the people and potential of Appalachia,” said Erik Hubbard, founder and executive director of Backroads of Appalachia. “We are proud to showcase what happens when grit meets opportunity. With ARC’s support, we’ll build stronger roads—not just asphalt, but pathways to prosperity.”

The ARISE grant positions Backroads of Appalachia to deepen its impact through partnerships with local governments, small businesses, and workforce development agencies.

Among its initiatives:

• The build-out of a 199-acre site as a training facility for overland, off-road motocross, and rally car testing and design. • Over 2,000 square feet of renovated space for training facilities and administrative uses. • Additional square footage for maintenance workshops and storage. • Support for RV parking and overnight stays. • Water and wastewater infrastructure, along with 2,500 linear feet of access roads for emergency services.

“We’re thrilled to see the Appalachian Regional Commission recognize the ingenuity and passion of the people of Owsley County,” said Owsley County Judge Executive Zeke Little. “The funding of this project by the ARC shows the reward for collaborative, regional approaches that translate into jobs, investment, and pride.”

Backroads of Appalachia has become a driving force in transforming former coal towns into destinations for riders, racers, and tourists. In just a few years, the organization has brought over 100,000 visitors to the region, added millions in economic impact, and created a new Appalachian narrative rooted in beauty, grit, and gear.

For more information, visit www.backroadsofappalachia.org.

Backroads of Appalachia