Keven Moore: Water parks offer a cool reprieve from summer heat, but do hold unexpected risk

Water parks are a popular destination for families and thrill-seekers alike, offering a fun and refreshing escape from the summer heat.

They feature water play areas such as swimming pools, water slides, splash pads, water playgrounds and lazy rivers, as well as areas for floating, bathing, swimming, and other barefoot environments. Modern water parks may also be equipped with some type of artificial surfing, or bodyboarding environment, such as a wave pool or flowrider.

These parks trace their roots back to the 1940s and 50s, when public swimming pools started adding features like slides to attract more visitors. In the 1970s, attractions like Wet ‘n’ Wild in Orlando, opened by George Millay, are often cited as the first true water parks, featuring a variety of water-based attractions.

Waterslides quickly evolved to be taller and faster, thrilling more people. Water parks added attractions like zero-depth entry and splash pools for families, wave pools and rough rides for thrill seekers, and lazy rivers for relaxation. The first indoor water park opened in 1994 at the Great Wolf Lodge, part of the Polynesian Hotel in Wisconsin Dells, marking a new era in water park experiences.

While these water park attractions provide entertainment and excitement, they also pose certain risks. As a risk management and safety professional it’s doesn’t take an expert to recognize that whenever you mix in such ingredients as water, gravity, velocity, crowds, adrenaline junkies, and sugar-fueled kids into one giant splash zone, you’re basically writing a recipe for a perfect storm to witness a disaster.

Managing safety at a water park is like directing a live reality show where the cast is barefoot, slippery, and under the age of ten — and the set is made entirely of water and concrete. Water parks are the literal definition of a slippery slope — one minute you’re climbing the stairs to a slide, the next you’re airborne, upside down, and hoping your swimsuit stays on.

Injuries at water parks can range from minor bumps and bruises to more serious accidents that require medical attention, and in some rare situations death.

Water parks, like any recreational facility, have their share of accidents and injuries. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there were approximately 4,200 emergency room visits in the United States in 2019 due to injuries sustained at water parks. These injuries can occur in various areas of the park, including water slides, wave pools, lazy rivers, and other attractions.

Keven Moore works in risk management services. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky, a master’s from Eastern Kentucky University and 25-plus years of experience in the safety and insurance profession. He is also an expert witness. He lives in Lexington with his family and works out of both Lexington and Northern Kentucky. Keven can be reached at kmoore@higusa.com

A study conducted by the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) found that the most common types of injuries at water parks include:

• Lacerations and Abrasions: Cuts and scrapes are common, often resulting from contact with rough surfaces or sharp edges. • Sprains and Strains: These injuries typically occur due to slips, trips, and falls on wet surfaces. • Fractures: Broken bones can result from falls or collisions with other guests. • Head Injuries: Concussions and other head injuries can occur from collisions or falls, particularly on water slides and in wave pools.

The study also highlighted that children and adolescents are the most affected demographics, accounting for nearly 60% of all water park injuries. Additionally, the economic cost of these injuries is significant, with medical expenses and lost productivity amounting to millions of dollars annually.

Water parks management should introduce a comprehensive safety training program for its staff, focusing on emergency response, first aid, and guest safety. They should focus on making sure that all walkways are coated with non-slip surfaces. Warning signage depth markers and ride instructions must be visible and multilingual where appropriate. Clear, friendly reminders about rules, such as no running or diving, help reinforce safe behavior.

Staff at each attraction should verify height/weight restrictions and ensure guests understand how to ride safely. Encourage parents to actively supervise children, especially in wave pools and play areas.

Barrier systems such as fencing, gates and lifeguard stations should be strategically placed to control access and improve visibility. Management staffing should regularly complete daily routine inspections on slides, pumps, drains and chemical levels, to help prevent mechanical failures and ensure water quality.

There should be special consideration for high-risk areas where certain attractions require extra attention for instance:

• Wave pools: simulate ocean conditions and can quickly exhaust weak swimmers. Lifeguard density should be at its highest for patron safety. • Lazy rivers: appear seemingly calm but they can pose entrapment risks or lead to collisions. • Speed slides: are high-velocity rides which require strict enforcement of posture and rider readiness. Attendants should be strategically placed to ensure safety compliance. • Children’s play areas: These must be age-appropriate and closely monitored to prevent overcrowding and rough play.

Water parks today are modernizing their safety efforts and are increasingly turning to technology to enhance safety for instance:

• Surveillance systems: Cameras help monitor guest behavior and identify potential hazards. • Wearable devices: RFID wristbands can track guest location and alert staff to emergencies. • Drowning detection systems: AI-powered underwater cameras can detect signs of distress and alert lifeguards in real time. • Digital signage: Dynamic displays can update guests on wait times, weather alerts, or safety messages.

In addition to the all-important need for lifeguard certification training in CPR, first aid and water rescue for their staff, they need to make sure that the training is ongoing and need to hold emergency drills to keep their skills sharp and to reduce response time.

Lifeguard stations must be positioned to eliminate blind spots, with overlapping zones of responsibility. Frequent rotation helps prevent fatigue and maintain vigilance.

Water parks should place a huge emphasis on promoting water safety education with their patrons teaching them about the importance of following safety guidelines and staying hydrated to increased awareness and a decrease in heat-related illnesses among guests.

Preventing water park injuries requires education, awareness, and following posted safety rules. Guests should observe ride height and weight limits, and adults must supervise children. Proper swimwear can help prevent injuries. Avoid wearing loose clothing or accessories that can get caught on slides or other attractions. Patrons should consider wearing water shoes that can provide an extra grip on wet surfaces and protect feet from sharp objects.

Patrons should be mindful of wet surfaces as they can be slippery, increasing the risk of falls. While visiting a water park, you should walk carefully and avoid running in areas where water is present. Children should always be supervised by adults, especially in areas with deep water or fast-moving attractions. They should also be aware of safety rules and understand the importance of following them.

Not all attractions are suitable for everyone due to a variety of issues from, age, size, health, etc. So if you have a medical condition or are not a strong swimmer, avoid rides and attractions that may pose a risk to your health.

Water parks are a splash — until someone forgets the rules or doesn’t use common sense. Remember to stay safe by following guidelines, wearing proper swimwear, hydrating like a cactus, and keeping an eye on the kiddos. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility. Whether you’re a visitor or a park staff member, taking proactive steps to prevent injuries can make a significant difference.

Be Safe My Friends.