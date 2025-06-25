Increase in Kentucky’s child overdose cases highlighted during National Safety Month

By Brett Peveto

Public News Service

June is National Safety Month and experts are highlighting medication safety for Kentucky kids.

Kentucky has seen a steady increase in pediatric overdoses and ingestion cases in recent years, with research showing the number of cases doubled between 2019 and 2023. The number of fatal pediatric ingestion cases in the state tripled over the same period, with 80% of those considered potentially preventable.

Dr. Jennie Green, a child abuse pediatrician in the Division of Pediatric Forensic Medicine at the University of Kentucky, said safe storage is essential.

“Making sure that the medications that are present are stored safely,” Green said. “And usually that’s going to mean keep them up and out of reach, but also preferably in a stored, locked location. So, thinking about medication lock bags or lockboxes tend to be the best.”

She reminded parents “child resistant” does not mean childproof.

The 2024 Kentucky Child Fatality and Near Fatality Review Panel found opiate exposure was present in more than half of overdose and ingestion cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends households with opioids, whether prescribed or not, have a supply of Narcan, a nasal spray to block or reverse the effects of opioids including fentanyl.

Green noted Narcan is safe for anyone.

“There’s no harm in giving a child a full dose of Narcan,” Green said. “In fact, it’s lifesaving. And a lot of the kids who end up coming into the hospital with opioid overdose, they actually need multiple doses of Narcan. So that one dose of Narcan is not going to hurt them, but it can save their life.”

Experts advised keeping track of medications present in the home including how many pills remain, to determine how many may have been ingested. Curious children may also explore purses or luggage of visitors, and inquiring if they have medication with them is also suggested.

Shannon Moody, chief policy and strategy officer for Kentucky Youth Advocates and a representative of the Face It Movement, said it is important to think about when children are away from home.

“If your child is visiting a family member, like a grandparent or friend’s house, asking them to ensure that their medications, whether it’s prescription over the counter or any other substances that a child may get into, that those are put away safely in a place where a child cannot reach,” Moody said.

It is also recommended parents save the number for poison control in their phone and post it on the refrigerator. The number is 800-222-1222.