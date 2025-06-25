Mike Tussey: We all love to remember our special times, places, events — why not?

Lifetime milestones such as our birthdays, reunions, graduations and anniversaries seemingly never fade away. Certainly, not to be forgotten, are those “first events” that have etched a strong remembrance that stays with us a lifetime as well total. First events such as your first car, your first day on your job, and that never dying memory – your first date. Chances are, you remember all kinds of things about that first date – whether is was a great evening or a total disaster.

One reason we all remember these events so well is because the definition of NOSTALGIA fits us all – “A sentimental longing or wistful affection for the past typically for a period of time. It’s an emotional state where we reminisce about experiences, places, objects, locations, that bring us joy and comfort.”

This “nostalgia” certainly fits my wife Jo and me because we will celebrate our wedding anniversary next Monday, June 30. It was indeed a June wedding during the beautiful summer of 1961. If you do the quick math, it computes to our 64th ANNIVERSARY.

Sure, through those many years there are countless memories of joy, commitments, patience and devotion. Of course we never forget those wonderful blessings from God. We certainly consider our anniversary as a rare and beautiful milestone in which we both cherish our family so much because of our three beloved sons – Mike, Chris and Joe.

I was checking the name or identity of a 64th anniversary in regard to a 25th being a ‘silver’ and the 50th being ‘gold’ and found that the 60th is a diamond, but found nothing for a 64th. That is until I kept checking and Eureka! I found it.

A 64th is indeed an “Ivy Anniversary.” Maybe I should find an Ivy bouquet that grows like crazy.

Turning back the hands of time, Jo and I were really just a couple of kids back in 1961 Ashland. I was 22, she was 21. I worked at the Second National Bank, while she worked for General Telephone. For those readers who have never forgotten how you met you wife or your husband such as when and where; think about it for a few minutes. Likely, you will be smiling.

For Jo and me, it was a Saturday Night in early May. The order of the day was just like in the 1973 movie “American Graffiti”, it was time to cruise the city. The top went down on my pride and joy – my ’56 Chevy Bel Air convertible and those great hits of ’61 resonated on my AM radio. It was time to hit ‘THE GRASS’ which was Ashland’s famous landmark – THE BLUEGRASS GRILLE!

On any Saturday night – The Grass was the place to be. It was as they used to say – it was where the action was, not to mention a famous ‘Flying Saucer’ burger with fries. Cruising up Winchester Avenue, traffic was heavy as the procession moved slowly into the huge parking lot. This is where the pulse of younger Ashland gathered to make memories and just have fun.

As I cruised the lot, a horn rang out, it was my friend, Patty O’Neal who was waving to get my attention. I pulled into a space next to Pat, and then climbed into her backseat. Seated up front, was this beautiful brunette with short hair that I had never met. I asked Pat who this young lady could be, she replied: “Mike, this is Camilla Jo!”

I asked Jo how could it be we never had met as I was trying to conjure up a conversation. She just ignored me. I knew one thing, I had to meet her for sure. She deflected all my questions with never a smile. When I asked Pat for her phone number, Jo barked out to Pat, “Don’t you dare give him my number!”

Pat eventually gave me her number later much to the dismay of Jo. I asked why she didn’t want to meet me and she replied with a bomb: “Look, I don’t like you! That’s all you need to know!”

I was not to be denied as I continued for several minutes, but I couldn’t lure Jo into a conversation about anything. There was not doubt it was obvious that it was time to resume cruising and move on. I hit a dead end for sure. But, I still wanted to meet Jo. There had to be a way, and there was.

Later, with Pat’s help, I got her phone number and continued my efforts to get a date amid a few abrupt hang ups.



Finally, she gave in as our friendship blasted off and the rest is history as they say. Sure, our courtship was short as our personalities finally meshed even to the point she invited me to her birthday party ‘cook out’ to meet her family. The iceberg had melted.

Even today, I laughingly ask her from time to time, why she didn’t like me and she would reply the same as she did 64 years ago. However, she and I both know, love grew very quickly.

I have been asked so many times what was the secret to our success and I came up with these 10 suggestions:



• Always communicate – be there when you’re needed

• Family first

• Be understanding and willing to forgive

• Love and humor is the key to any marriage

• Trust and respect each other

• Do things together

• Be proud of each others accomplishments

• Spend time with your friends

• Share those magic moments

• Never forget the good times

Longevity stats show that only a small percentage of couples celebrate #64. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median duration of marriage in the United States is 19.8 years.

Sure, like all married couples, we have had our disputes, arguments, and disagreements. The rocky roads were there, but we overcame.

Today, we are in our mid 80’s and given our age, we still get out and do things together despite sometimes there are physical challenges we deal with everyday.

Jo and Pat (O’Neal) Baer are still closest of lifetime friends as they chat on the phone from time to time about anything and everything.

As far as Jo saying she didn’t like me that night she met me, she still looks at me and smiles. I guess I will never know.

So, come Monday, June 30 we will celebrate our Ivy Anniversary #64 likely with family. However, you can be assured we count our blessings everyday.

Thanks, Jo, for all the incredible memories, family and our time together – It’s been quite a ride!

Love Ya!

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.