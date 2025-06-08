Kentucky officials say two infants have died from complications of whooping cough in past six months

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Two infants have died from pertussis — whooping cough — in the state during the last six months, the first such deaths in Kentucky since 2018, officials with the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) announced on Friday

Neither the infants nor their mothers had received the recommended immunizations against pertussis during pregnancy or infancy, so health officials are urging all Kentuckians to remain up to date on recommended pertussis immunizations and emphasize the importance of maternal immunization during pregnancy and for all infants beginning promptly at 2 months of age.

“Anyone can get whooping cough, but infants are at greatest risk for life-threatening illness,” said KDPH Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. “Fortunately, when vaccinations are administered to pregnant women, it provides protection to both the mother and the baby.”

Health officials announced in July 2024 that whooping cough cases had begun increasing in Kentucky to levels not seen in over a decade. There were 543 cases of whooping cough reported in Kentucky in 2024, the highest number of cases in the state since 2012. Already, 247 cases of whooping cough have been reported in Kentucky this year. Health officials anticipate that whooping cough will continue to increase during the summer and fall, based on historic trends. Many U.S. states and other countries are also experiencing elevated levels of whooping cough.

Whooping cough is a very contagious respiratory illness. Symptoms of whooping cough can vary for people based on their age and vaccination status but typically begin with a runny or congested nose and mild coughing. After 1-2 weeks, the cough can progress to rapid, violent coughing fits that can cause the “whooping” sound, vomiting and labored breathing.

Babies younger than one year old are at greatest risk for developing severe complications from whooping cough. Young infants may not initially present with classic symptoms of pertussis and may not even have a cough—instead they may just struggle to breath or stop breathing. People with pre-existing health conditions that may be worsened by whooping cough are at high risk for developing a severe infection.

For more information, go to the KDPH pertussis website or contact your local health department.