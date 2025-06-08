meetNKY, Retail Confectioners International to host Annual Candy Convention & Industry Expo for retailers in NKY

Professional candy makers, chocolatiers and confectionery retailers in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area won’t want to miss this.

Retail Confectioners International (RCI), a trade association serving the retail confectionery industry since 1917, is bringing its Annual Convention & Industry Expo to the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington on June 16–19.

The two-day Industry Expo, happening June 17–18, features top suppliers from across the country offering packaging, ingredients, equipment, chocolate and finished confections—all under one roof.

Tickets are just $10 in advance ($25 at the door), but local confectioners can get half off with promo code EXTRASWEET when registering online before June 13, making the Expo Ticket just $5.

This event is not open to the public.

Admission is exclusive to professional candy makers, chocolatiers and other confectionery professionals—industry credentials will be required for entry.

“This event is a great way for local confectionery professionals to discover new ideas and connect with others in the industry,” said Angie Burlison, RCI Executive Director.

“Our event is designed specifically for independent retail confectioners and chocolatiers, offering resources and connections tailored to their unique needs.”

Another highlight of the event is a lineup of behind-the-scenes confectionery tours featuring three local businesses:

• Aglamesis Bros. of Cincinnati – A family-owned ice cream and candy maker since 1908,

• Graeter’s of Cincinnati – Famous for small-batch French Pot ice cream and handcrafted sweets, and

• Schneider’s Sweet Shop of Bellevue – A local favorite for opera creams and more since 1939.

Whether you’re part of a multi-generational candy business or just getting started, this event is a unique opportunity to connect with peers and industry leaders—right in your own backyard.

To register and learn more, visit retailconfectioners.org/annual.