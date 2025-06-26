Kentucky Transportation Cabinet extends closure of Clay Wade Bailey Bridge to July 3

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is advising motorists that the current full closure of the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge (U.S. 25/42/127) in Kenton County will be extended to allow crews to complete additional unplanned repairs.

The bridge was originally scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, July 1. Contractors now anticipate reopening the bridge to traffic by 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 3 — in time for the busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The extension is necessary after crews identified additional repair needs while completing modular joint and steel work. While the bridge remains closed to vehicular traffic, pedestrian access is being maintained throughout the closure. The closure limits extend from the intersection of KY 8 — W. 4th Street,mile point 13.45 — in Covington to the Kentucky/Ohio state line — mile point 13.87 — covering approximately 0.42 miles.

A signed detour is in place utilizing the Brent Spence Bridge and the Taylor Southgate Bridge. Motorists should expect delays and heavier traffic on surrounding bridges. Plan ahead, leave early and consider alternate routes.

A bridge repair project on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge began on April 22, 2024. The project consisted of replacing joints, sealing joints, repairing steel and approach/truss drainage repairs. Repairs to modular joints and other steel repairs were added to the project to ensure the bridge remains in good working order for years to come.

A portion of the project was delayed due to the Interstate 471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge fire. Contractors returned to the project on Tuesday, May 27, to begin the final repairs before the project can be completed.

M&M Services Co Inc. is contracted to perform the $2.8 million project on behalf of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The project is expected to be completed in mid-July.

Project schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet