Thomas More to host annual Raisin’ Hellbenders concert benefiting Biology Field Station July 26

Thomas More University will hosts its annual Raisin’ Hellbenders on the River: Concert for Conservation, a family-friendly event that generates support and awareness for Thomas More Biology Field Station’s research, education, and outreach programs, as well as celebrates the beauty and benefits of the Ohio River.

Raisin’ Hellbenders will take place on Saturday, July 26 from 3-9 p.m. at the Thomas More University Biology Field Station, located at 8309 Mary Ingles Highway in California.

“At our first Concert for Conservation in 2024, we enjoyed the opportunity to welcome hundreds of community members for a day of fun and fellowship on the river while building awareness and support for our region’s greatest natural resource – the Ohio River – and all it has to offer,” sayid Molly Williams, Thomas More Biology Field Station manager. “We are excited to bring the event back this year to welcome an even wider audience.”

Raisin’ Hellbenders includes live bluegrass and Americana music from Get Down River, Laurel View Ramblers, Fresh Baked Bluegrass, Casey Campbell, and Kinda Grassy. The event also includes free kayak rentals, guided hikes along the Biology Field Station floodplain nature trail, tours of the Field Station labs, and an expanded environmental organization showcase where attendees can learn more about local conservation and opportunities to get involved with protecting the region’s biodiversity.

The event’s name refers to eastern hellbenders (Cryptobranchus alleganienses), North America’s largest salamander species, which are native to the Ohio River basin and whose presence are indicators of pristine water quality. Hellbender populations throughout their native range, including much of Kentucky, have been declining for decades.

As of Dec. 12, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed to formally list the salamanders as endangered. Hellbenders, along with freshwater mussels, are two of the primary species on which the Biology Field Station focuses its conservation efforts.

Alongside its conservation work, the Thomas More Biology Field Station also engages with advocacy to restore and protect the Ohio River basin by working alongside the Ohio River Basin Alliance (ORBA), a collaborative non-profit with over 900 members setting water resource priorities throughout the basin.

“This is an exciting time in the Ohio River watershed – stakeholders and partners are uniting to ensure the Ohio River watershed, its residents, and its wildlife are safe and healthy for generations to come,” said Chris Lorentz, Ph.D., director of the Thomas More Biology Field Station, professor of biological sciences at Thomas More University, and current chair of ORBA. ORBA is one of 14 local organizations that will be represented at the concert.

“With events like Raisin’ Hellbenders, we hope to highlight the rich biodiversity in our own backyard as we work to protect our region’s most valuable natural resource,” Lorentz said.

Registration is required and can be completed online at tmuky.us/concertrsvp. The suggested ticket donation price begins at $15. Food trucks, soda, and alcoholic beverages by MadTree will be available for purchase. Water is provided free of charge. Outside food or drink — including coolers — are not permitted. Parking instructions will be provided to registered guests the week of July 22.

For those interested in supporting the Thomas More Biology Field Station but unable to attend the concert, become a Friend of the Field Station by visiting tmuky.us/friends. For more information about the Thomas More Biology Field Station, visit tmuky.us/BFS.

Thomas More University