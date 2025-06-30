NKY Chamber’s July 15 Eggs N’ Issues to feature food, beverage industry leaders on current state of industry

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) next Eggs ‘N Issues: Driving Growth through NKY Food & Beverage Scene, will take place on Tuesday, July 15, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South, located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

MeetNKY CEO Julie Kirkpatrick will moderate a panel featuring food and beverage industry leaders sharing their strategies for growth, innovation, and continued investment in Northern Kentucky. The discussion will explore the current state of the industry, what’s driving its momentum, and what the future holds for the region’s evolving food and beverage scene.

Scheduled speakers are:

• Gary Holland, One Holland Group, is an experienced commercial real estate attorney. He began One Holland with a single location, which has now grown into a 60-plus location enterprise across three states with many developments in the Greater Cincinnati area. He launched Barleycorn’s Brewhouse, is building a second location in Independence, and his restaurant group also includes Greyhound Tavern in Ft. Mitchell. • Tony Milburn, Wenzel Whiskey, owns and manages The Milburn Group LLC, developing, renovating, and managing real estate specifically in historic and urban properties. Milburn also owns Odd Fellows in downtown Covington, which has become a coworking space, event space, and restaurant. He’s also co-owner at Flow Property Management, managing family-oriented properties. • Jake Rouse, Braxton Brewery, has helped run the brewery since its launch in 2013. Previously, Rouse worked with an Indianapolis startup, ExactTarget and Salesforce.com, to develop alliances with companies such as Adobe and Microsoft. His passion remains at the intersection of technology, beer, and entrepreneurship.

“The food and beverage scene plays a vital role in Northern Kentucky, as we witnessed earlier this year with initiatives such as ‘Dine NKY’ created specifically to support an industry that faced many challenges throughout the winter months,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “The breweries, restaurants, and culinary scene are where memories and connections are made driving not only local spending but economic impact from tourism, as well. These hot spots also help attract and retain talent while adding vibrancy to the community in which we live, work, play, learn, and give back.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Driving Growth through NKY Food & Beverage Scene will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $45 for future members. The NKYP rate is $20; free with NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce