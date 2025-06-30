DHL Express offers on-going services to DCCH Center — with a ‘grand reveal’ on Wednesday

DHL Express his partnering with DCCH Center for Children and Families for a full year of hands-on volunteer service, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of children in care and the broader community.

This dynamic collaboration has included a range of heartwarming and impactful activities — from hosting a memorable movie night for DCCH’s Residential Children to providing behind-the-scenes design and logistical support for the organization’s Every Child Matters Child Abuse Prevention event.

Throughout the year, DHL team members have also volunteered their time in the DCCH cafeteria, serving meals and smiles to both residents and staff. This spirit of consistent engagement exemplifies DHL’s ongoing commitment to community and compassion in action.

One of the most exciting projects of the year culminates this summer with the transformation of the DCCH tractor. What began as a moderately used piece of equipment is now a symbol of service, thanks to the dedication of DHL’s skilled mechanics. The tractor has been out of commission for years and is desperately needed to service the 66-acre campus with a special emphasis on our Equine Therapy Pastures.

The DHL team transported the tractor via flatbed for a full overhaul — and now, the community is invited to witness the unveiling of this remarkable transformation on July 2 at 2 p.m. at the DCCH Center in Ft. Mitchell.

“This partnership with DHL has been extraordinary,” said Denise Govan, DCCH Center for Children and Families President. “Their support — from everyday kindness to major undertakings — has made a real difference in the lives of the children and families we serve. We are beyond grateful for their commitment.”

DHL’s engagement with DCCH is part of their broader mission to support and uplift the communities where they live and work. This year-long initiative is a powerful example of what corporate-community partnership can look like when rooted in purpose and heart.