Makayla Trever named recipient of Beechwood Band’s 2025 Sarah Menez Memorial Scholarship

The Beechwood Band Boosters has announced Makayla Trevor as the 2025 Sarah E. Menez Memorial Scholarship recipient.

Trevor was a member of the Beechwood Marching Tigers from 2019 until 2025, where she received a KMEA State Championship (2019, 2021, 2023) and was a BOA National Semifinalist (2019, 2022, 2023). She was a member of the Beechwood Marching Tigers when they received the Sudler Shield Award (2022) by the John Philip Sousa Foundation, an award to premier high school marching bands internationally ranked at a world-class level of excellence.

Trevor also performed in Jazz ensemble for one year (2025). Trevor also served as the marching band front ensemble and indoor percussion’s assistant section leader (2023-2024), and section leader (2024-2025).

Outside of instrumental music, Trevor was Sound Assistant for the Beechwood musical (2022-2024).

She has received a scholarship to Eastern Kentucky University.

Her service activities included, among others, serving as a volunteer at La Soupe and manager of the Beechwood Brew.

“Makayla has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to both her academics and her involvement in the marching band,” said one teacher. “Balancing the rigors of AP coursework with the demanding schedule of a dedicated musician is no small feat; however, Makayla has consistently managed to excel in both areas.”

The Sarah E. Menez Memorial Scholarship was established in 2014 by the Beechwood Band Boosters in association with Joseph Menez to honor the memory of his late wife Sarah Menez. One scholarship is awarded annually for tuition assistance to a senior attending Beechwood High School who has best represented the personal qualities of Sarah Menez, musicianship, academic promise and who has been accepted at an accredited college or university.

“I am honored that the scholarship committee recognized me for this award and, as importantly, am proud to be among those students that this scholarship has supported over the years,” said Trevor.

“We are pleased to have this scholarship to promote purposes and qualities of character, musicianship, and academic achievement in our students,” said Beechwood Band Booters President Andy Cullison. “It is always a challenge, however, to select one student from so many fine candidates.”

Contributions to the Sarah E. Menez Memorial Scholarship are welcome and can be donated to the Beechwood Band Boosters as a gift designated for the Sarah E. Menez Memorial Scholarship. The Band Boosters mailing address is 54 Beechwood Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017.

To learn more about the scholarship, visit www.beechwoodbands.org.

Beechwood Band Boosters