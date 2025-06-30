Lengendary horseman, Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, dies at 89 in Louisville

Staff report

Kentucky’s horse community and horse people around the world are mourning the death of legendary racing Hall of Famer D. Wayna Lukas at age 89 in Louisville on Saturday.

His death follows the announcement recently that medical issues had forced him to retire from the sport and enter hospice care. His family praised his “heart, grace, and grit” in a tribute to his devotion to the sport. He had been hospitalized with a severe MRSA blood infection that caused significant damage to his heart and digestive system and worsend pre-existing chronic conditions, according to news reports.

Lucas earned his first grade 1 win as a throughbred trainer at age 45 — and in his career won 15 Triple Crown races, including seven Preakness, four Kentucky Derby and four Belmont Stakes races.

He was affectionately known for getting up on his pony early in the morning to get out to the track himself.

His family released the following statement:

“Wayne devoted his life not only to horses but to the industry – development generations of horsemen and horsewomen and growing the game by inviting unsuspecting fans into the winner’s circle. Whether he was boasting about a maiden 2-year-old as the next Kentucky Derby winner or offering quiet words of advice before a big race, Wayne brought heart, grace, and grit to every corner of the sport.

“We are deeply grateful for all the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from all corners of the racing community — from racetracks across the country to lifelong friends and respected rivals, and from fans who never missed a post paraade when ‘Lukas” was listed in the program.

“In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Oaklawn or Churchill Backside Chaplaincy or the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance — two causes that Wayne held close to his heart.”

Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin released this statement:

“D. Wayne Lukas was a legend – a masterful trainer with passion, attention to detail and a tireless pursuit of success, as well as a mentor whose barn produced a number of racing’s most successful trainers. His impact at Keeneland – where he was a presence for nearly 50 years – is not likely to be seen again. Since buying his first horse here in 1977, he influenced yearling sales through his emphasis on conformation and body type while affecting the way horses were bred and prepped to produce yearlings that would appeal to him. After Wayne won his first Keeneland race in 1980, he set numerous records during our Spring and Fall Meets and across the country with a powerful stable of runners, many of which he and his clients had purchased here.

“On behalf of Keeneland, we extend our deepest condolences to Wayne’s wife, Laurie, and his entire family.”

National HBPA CEO Eric Hamelback released the following statement:

“No one will match what D. Wayne Lukas did in horse racing. Others — and a few already have — may win more Triple Crown races, more Breeders’ Cup races, train more champions, win more Grade 1 races or seasonal earnings. But no one is going to surpass The Coach’s intangibles: mentoring not only those who worked for him but many others who didn’t, providing wise counsel for generations of horsemen. It’s unfathomable that anyone will ever match Wayne’s “training tree” for assistants who went on to be nationally prominent horsemen, who in turn are producing assistants who go on to prominence. He made white bridles a fashion statement.

He understood that mainstream media might not understand the intricacies of horse racing, but they would understand analogies to other sports and their star athletes. Wayne also did other things we all should try to replicate. He took the time and effort to interact with the fans, turning those who happened to be at the races into committed racing enthusiasts. Wayne is in a better place now, with his beloved son Jeff. We can best honor his memory by trying to do a fraction of what The Coach contributed to horse racing beyond his horses on the racetrack.”

The family said that a private service will be held with immediate family and details of a larger celebration will be forthcoming.

