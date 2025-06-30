Burlington Baptist Church shares the gospel with Boone County fairgoers, sees lives changed

By Mark Maynard

Kentucky Today

The Boone County Fair draws thousands each summer, offering the sights and sounds of a traditional midway – food vendors, games, livestock shows and community booths. But one booth is focused on something far more eternal than blue ribbons.

Burlington Baptist Church set up its booth not just to be seen, but to make an impact. Armed with recent evangelism training, more than two dozen members from the church spent the week sharing the gospel with passersby. Their efforts weren’t in vain. By Friday morning, the team had recorded more than 100 gospel conversations, and five people had made professions of faith Wednesday night.

Jonathan Brewster, the young adult and student pastor at Burlington Baptist, led the outreach effort.

“We’ve done it for several years and have been pushing an evangelistic approach the past couple of years.”

Despite the scorching temperatures that slightly dampened overall fair attendance, the Burlington team remained steadfast. “Hundreds walk past our booth every night,” Brewster said. “We try to engage anyone who stops for even a moment. Sometimes it’s just a simple question – ‘Do you go to church?’ – and it opens the door to deeper conversation.”

Brewster acknowledged the nerves that often come with evangelism.

“I always say it’s one scared person telling another scared person who Jesus is,” he said. “But we’ve found that people are more receptive than we expect. Nobody’s been rude – most are open and even curious.”

Each evening, Brewster met with the team for encouragement and practical coaching. They were equipped with different resources and conversation starters to help them share their faith naturally. “We’re trying to be a light in the darkness,” he said.

The outreach reflects the leadership of Pastor Josh Schmidt, who has emphasized evangelism since arriving at Burlington Baptist nearly two years ago. Brewster said the church is following his example.

“It’s powerful to see the church living out the Great Commission,” he said. “It’s not about promoting Burlington Baptist. It’s about pointing people to Christ. There are other churches here doing the same, and we’re all working together for the Kingdom. It’s a blessing to be part of it.”

At the Boone County Fair, blue ribbons are handed out for prize pies, livestock and crafts – but if there was one for eternal impact, Burlington Baptist would be a strong contender.