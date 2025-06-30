Opinion – Judy Harris: Family life in China 1993 and primary sources for social education

“The strength of a nation derives from the integrity of the home.” Confucious

In the summer of 1993, a fellowship for educators took me to China to study and tour the country. The account that follows is from my journal, reflecting my perception of what was shared.

A young native-Chinese woman traveling with our fellowship group responded to our interest in daily life in China. She had told us about her young son and asked if we would like to know about courtship and marriage, family, etc. Gratefully, we gave her our complete attention.

She explained that there are few arranged marriages in China in 1993. About eighty percent choose their own partners. She estimated that most people marry in their mid- to late twenties. Some people think it is best to marry someone in their own work unit.

When a couple decides to marry, introductory letters must be written by the work unit. The couple goes to a clinic two times for health exams. The first time is for blood tests. If the blood tests are acceptable, then the couple returns for a general health examination. If they pass the health exam, the couple must watch a video about marital relations.

The introductory letters and request from the work unit are taken to the Marriage Office.

We asked for clarification about a work unit. All official business in China is processed through the unit where the person works. It could be a factory or company. Nothing happens without the work unit’s official action.

With the introductory letters and the work unit’s request, the couple presents three photos of the couple to the Marriage Office. Then a marriage certificate is issued. They are officially married.

In the late ‘70s, the government instituted a policy called “one couple-one child.”

Since, for centuries, the Chinese believed many children equal much happiness, the new policy was more difficult for the older generation to understand and accept than for the younger people. Urban couples tended to embrace the policy more easily due to lifestyle. Originally, the policy hurt farmers especially if the first born was a girl due to the need for a strong replenishing work force.

Some of the population became transient so they could keep having children. It was difficult to maintain the family records with moving so the family did not return home until a son was born, even if they had three or four daughters.

Typical procedures for having a child begin with securing a permit from the work unit. The couple applies soon after marriage and early in the year because each work unit has an allotted number of births. The permit to have a child may be renewed each year if no pregnancy occurs.

The permit has three components. First is permission from the work unit. The second permission is from the local district and residential committee. The third part involves a physical examination at the local hospital when the pregnancy has reached three months. If the baby is not developing properly, it is aborted. Hospital visits continue for checkups with one per month, increasing to two per month in the seventh month, and one per week in the eighth month. All costs for prenatal care are borne by the work unit of the mother. If the mother is not working, the mother bears the cost.

Forty-two days after birth, the baby and mother return to the hospital for a physical examination. The mother can be on maternity leave from her work for six months if she works for a company. If the mother works for a factory, she has three months leave.

After the birth of the baby, both mother and father go to the hospital to be sterilized. This procedure is strongly encouraged by the work units. Couples can choose another form of birth control but must be “very careful.” There is a fine of 5000 yuan, an unimaginable amount for a typical Chinese couple, for having an extra child. However, if the first baby is handicapped, the couple may have another child.

Are children born outside this process? There are very few illegitimate children because the burden is so great. Children born without the required permissions are not registered. Those children will have very difficult lives beginning with not being admitted to school or receiving health care.

This young mother told us that the one child policy creates a “little emperor” mentality in the baby with two parents and two sets of doting grandparents. Constant and excessive attention is lavished on the baby boy, especially from the grandparents. Parents worry about the demanding and rude behaviors that are apparent even in very young children yet feel frustrated in doing anything about the behavior.

A version of this interview, published in a refereed professional journal, included this account and an interview with a Chinese high schooler. A series of questions included direction for critical-creative thinking and connections to curriculum standards common in the states. The interviews, as primary sources, provided information about current Chinese family life for use by the creative teacher to enhance any study about China, its history, geography, political life, or…global economics, comparative sociology, cultural identity, international understanding…

More than thirty years have passed since this interview. Leniency with the “one couple–one child” policy grew until today when couples may have more than one child. But are they choosing to have more than one child? It would seem not so…even some Chinese Gen Z couples choose to be childless.

Judy Harris is well established in Northern Kentucky life, as a longtime elementary and university educator. A graduate of Thomas More, she began her career there in 1980 where she played a key role in teacher education and introduced students to national and international travel experiences. She has traveled and studied extensively abroad. She enjoys retirement yet stays in daily contact with university students. Reach her at judyharris1579@gmail.com