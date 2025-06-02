Opinion – Judy Harris: Ode to teachers as school year comes to a close

“Those who know do. Those who understand teach.” Aristotle

Another school year is in the books. And teachers as well as their students look forward to the change of routine. But, after a few weeks, maybe after a summer course or two, maybe after a change of scene type of vacation, days at the pool, time for friends and family…the teacher begins to think of next year’s direction, changes warranted in curriculum or approaches, new materials…yes, the new school year has a way of pushing into a teacher’s summer.

We wish every teacher a wonderful summer break of refreshment and renewal.

Here’s to this Math Teacher;

She’s a dynamo, a whiz.

Math lessons just sing,

Students humming along.

Tempted with a promotion,

New challenges and salary…

With her equation, choice so simple:

Math lessons + her students = PURE JOY.

• • •

Here’s to this teacher and his subject;

His passion, long evolving, ever strong.

Loves to share his knowledge and applications,

Loves to see his students latch on to their own.

He is so grateful for his calling…

Could he know that we are grateful for him, too?

• • •

Here’s to this teacher battling allergies with meds,

Refusing to take sick days

With the student performances too close…

But finally,

Conceding to a few sick days, the only recovery,

Accepting the compromised momentum and

Stacks of student work left by subs.

• • •

Here’s to this wonderful teacher just back from maternity leave.

Her return signals all is well again at her school

Welcomed with hundreds of hugs…

But her head and heart torn;

She loves her new role, mom to her precious one.

Plagued with the thought, wondering

Will it ever happen

When I can mother the way I need to mother,

And teach the way I need to teach

In the same twenty-four hours?

• • •

Here’s to this teacher whose

Personal life seems overwhelming;

Exhausting, no solutions, no answers in sight.

But tomorrow, on entering the classroom,

The teacher’s well-honed lessons will be delivered,

Providing essential grounding for these students,

Re-grounding the teacher at the same time.

• • •

Here’s to this beloved kindergarten teacher,

For decades her joy, loving students, environment,

Curriculum, teaching children of former students…

Retirement? Are you kidding?

But signs signal it’s time…

With deep breath of courage, she retires to find

Retirement continues rich blessings, too.

• • •

Please take care of yourselves, dear teachers. The world is counting on you.

Judy Harris is well established in Northern Kentucky life, as a longtime elementary and university educator. A graduate of Thomas More, she began her career there in 1980 where she played a key role in teacher education and introduced students to national and international travel experiences. She has traveled and studied extensively abroad. She enjoys retirement yet stays in daily contact with university students.