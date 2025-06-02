BCM’s NKY History Hour discusses Black self-defense in Post-Civil War Kentucky

After the Civil War, newly freed African Americans in Kentucky faced a time of great uncertainty and danger. In the face of intimidation and violence aimed at limiting their new freedoms, some found the strength to stand up and defend their families and communities.

On Tuesday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m., Behringer-Crawford Museum’s NKY History Hour will welcome Micah Lynn, a master’s student in history at the University of Kentucky, for the virtual presentation “Black Armed Response to White Racial Violence in Central Kentucky, 1865-77.”

Drawing from both his academic research and grassroots work, Lynn will examine how Black Kentuckians navigated the difficult years of Reconstruction, often organizing to protect themselves from violence and injustice. He’ll explore the role of Black Civil War veterans in this period, the skills and leadership they brought back to their communities, and how some used armed self-defense as a last resort when peace and protection were denied.





NKY History Hour is free to attend, but registration is required for Zoom participation. To register and receive a Zoom link, click here.

Participants can join the conversation and ask questions during the Q&A session following the presentation. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page.



Micah Lynn is a master’s student in history at the University of Kentucky. He is co-founder of the Woodford County Remembrance Coalition in his hometown, where he works with his community to reflect on the county’s complex and challenging history.