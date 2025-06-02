Road Report: KYTC District 6 cites road work expected in area this week — beware detours, closings

KYTC District 6 reports work being done in the region this week, noting that inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances may occur, so the information below is strictly of an advisory nature and is subject to change with no notice.

Pothole patching, sweeping, drain & ditch work, litter pick up, brush clearing, culvert repairs and additional work by our KYTC maintenance crews may occur on major interstates/state routes during non-peak daytime hours and at night.

Motorists should watch for roadside maintenance on interstates/highways throughout the district DAILY. We will send out information to the public if these tasks require significant impacts to traffic.

​

ROADWAY DAMAGE FROM HISTORIC RAIN EVENT IN EARLY APRIL

While the high water has receded, KYTC is still addressing the damage it left behind. Some routes remain fully or partially closed following the historic rainfall our region experienced in early April.

BRACKEN COUNTY

KY 19 near Chaney Road (4 to 5 mile point) is down to one lane with temporary traffic signals in place due to damaged pavement.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

E Main Street (KY 10) at the corner of Redstone Road. (3.4 to 3.65 mile points) One lane closed in the area due to damaged pavement.​​

Stevens Branch Road (KY 1996) just east of Persimmon Grove Pike (KY 1121) is closed due to a slide at the 0.2 mile point.

​KENTON COUNTY

​River Road (KY 8) between Villa Hills Marina to Amsterdam Road (KY 371) (0.01 to 1.9 mile point) is closed due to muslide

OWEN COUNTY

KY 355 is down to one lane near Severn Creek Road (4.7 mile point) due to a slide. Temporary traffic signals and signage are now in place.​​

I-275 CARROLL CROPPER BRIDGE UPDATES

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, KYTC implemented weight limits for emergency vehicles and temporary lane restrictions on the I-275 Carroll Cropper Memorial Bridge. While the bridge remains safe for passenger vehicles, a recent inspection found deterioration in some of its steel.

New Emergency Vehicle Weight Limits: Single Axle: 16 tons, Tandem Axle: 23 tons, Gross Weight: 31 tons

The weight reduction will not impact commercia​l vehicle traffic due to semi-trucks having more axles to distribute the weight.

Overweight Over-Dimensional vehicles are not permitted on the bridge at this time due to current lane restrictions.

KYTC bridge engineering analysis shows the reduced weight limit and lane restrictions are needed as a precaution, and to prevent further damage until the structure can be repaired. The repairs will be added to a previously scheduled steel repair project that is currently in progress.



CURRENT TRAFFIC IMPACTS:

A traffic shift has been implemented on the eastbound side of the I-275 Carroll Cropper Memorial Bridge over the Ohio River in Boone County. A temporary speed limit reduction of 55 MPH is currently in place. A queue warning system has also been installed on both sides of the river to warn motorists of any stopped or slowed traffic on/near the bridge.

VARIOUS ROUTES: Districtwide striping is currently on hold. Originally scheduled to start this week, due to inclement weather they will not move into our district at this time. We’re working with the contractor to identify a new start date.

Contractors will be striping various routes within the district: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, and Robertson. Most work will occur during daytime working hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Routes with higher traffic volume will be completed during nights or weekends to minimize traffic impacts.

Interstate routes will be completed first followed by primary state routes then secondary routes. Striping is a slow-moving mobile operation. Motorists should slow down and expect slow moving traffic in mobile work zones. Please avoid driving over fresh, wet paint. The project has a completion date of Aug. 15, 2025.​

VARIOUS COUNTIES (BOONE, CAMPBELL, CARROLL, GALLATIN, GRANT AND KENTON):

Contractors will install “Wrong Way”, “Do Not Enter”, “One Way”, and “Stop” signs at interchanges and exit ramps in Boone, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant and Kenton counties. The improvements aim to reduce wrong way driving incidents and enhance safety. The signage installation follows a separate contract that was completed last year to install wrong way pavement striping at the same locations.

CAMPBELL AND PENDLETON COUNTIES

​

PORTIONS OF FLAGG SPRINGS PIKE (KY 10) AND CARTHAGE ROAD (KY 1996): Four resurfacing projects in Campbell and Pendleton Counties are in progress.​​ Crews will resurface the following routes in Campbell County:

• Flagg Springs Pike (KY 10) from Stonehouse Road (KY 1997) (mile point 4.42) to Stevens Branch Road (KY 1996) (mile point 6.19), a distance of 1.77 miles.

• Flagg Springs Pike (KY 10) from Pendleton/Campbell County line (mile point 13.6) extending westerly to Campbell/Pendleton County line (mile point 14.2), a distance of 0.6 miles.

Carthage Road (KY 1996) between Flagg Springs Pike (KY 10) (mile point 0.99) and the AA Highway (KY 9) (mile point 2.88), a distance of 1.89 miles.

Additionally, another portion of Flagg Springs Pike in Pendleton County will also be resurfaced:

• Flagg Springs Pike (KY 10) from Campbell/Pendleton County line (mile point 0.00) extending west to Pendleton/Campbell County line (mile point 0.87), a distance of 0.87 miles.

Base failure repairs on Flagg Springs Pike and Carthage Road are now complete.

Due to inclement weather, Milling/paving operations on Carthage Road have been rescheduled to begin on Monday, June 9. Once Carthage Road is complete, crews will move to the remaining three segments of Flagg Springs Pike.

Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. During this time, single lane closures will be in place, and flaggers will direct traffic through the work zone. Motorists should plan ahead and expect delays, particularly during peak travel hours.

All scheduled work may be adjusted as needed to accommodate weather conditions. We will provide project updates/schedule changes here if any delays occur.

The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.

Boone County

• Richardson Road (KY 842) – 0.12 mile point – The bridge east of Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) on Richardson Road at the 0.12 mile point now has a weight limit reduction of three tons. While the bridge remains safe for vehicular traffic, a recent inspection found some deterioration. KYTC bridge engineering analysis shows the weight limit reduction is needed as a precaution, and to prevent further damage until the bridge can be repaired. KYTC is working with the railroad company to coordinate a repair plan. KYTC will provide updates once the bridge repair plan has been scheduled. Prohibited vehicles can detour using Industrial Road (KY 1829) or Mt. Zion Road (KY 536).

• Main Street (U.S. 25) – 1.0 mile point – CSX Transportation will close a portion of Main Street (U.S. 25) in downtown Walton beginning Monday, June 2, for railroad crossing repairs. The closure will take place at/near the railroad crossing, and is expected to remain in place through Friday, June 6, weather permitting.

Detours will be posted, and message boards are in place to provide advance notice and updates on the closure duration.

This work is being coordinated with an ongoing resurfacing project on U.S. 25 from Nicholson Avenue to Chambers Road (KY 2951). While the road is closed for crossing repairs, resurfacing crews will also take advantage of the closure to complete paving work at and near the crossing, helping avoid future disruptions.

Motorists should also be aware that Green Road (KY 2043) will close on Monday, June 2, for a separate culvert replacement project. U.S. 25 is part of the signed detour route for this Green Road project.

During the U.S. 25 closure at the railroad crossing, drivers following the Green Road detour will be temporarily rerouted again. When approaching the closure, follow CSX’s signed detour, which will guide you back to U.S. 25 and then allow you to rejoin the original detour for Green Road.

This additional detour is only necessary during the June 2-6 closure window. Once the railroad crossing work is complete, the original detour route for the Green Road project will remain unchanged.

​

• U.S. 25 – 0.44 – 2.58 mile points – A resurfacing project on U.S. 25 from Nicholson Avenue to Chambers Road (KY 2951) is in progress.

Sidewalk work in downtown Walton is now compelete. Milling/paving operations near the U.S. 25 railroad crossing in downtown Walton at milepoint 1.0, is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 2. This work is being performed in coordination with a CSX closure for crossing repairs. ​

The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.​

• U.S. 42 – 13.03 – 13.91 mile point – A resurfacing project on U.S. 42 from just west of Evergreen Drive to east of the concrete pavement at the I-71/75 ramps is in progress. The project includes resurfacing, sidewalk ramp improvements, thermoplastic striping and upgraded traffic controllers and detectors to improve traffic flow and ease congestion on a high traffic corridor.

ADA sidewalk installation is now complete. Milling operations are now in progress with paving to follow.

Crews will be primarily working on this project during evening/overnight hours to mitigate traffic disruptions. Crews will work on Sunday nights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday nights, crews will work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Multiple lane closures will be in place throughout the project area during working hours. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m.

The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.

• Big Bone Road (KY 1925) – 0.0 – 3.18 mile point – A resurfacing project on Big Bone Road from KY 338 to Rice Pike is nearing completion.

Milling/paving operations have been completed. Chip/seal operations within the project limits have been rescheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 3, weather permitting. This is the last phase of the project and then it will be complete. This work will require a single lane closure during daytime working hours.

​

• Hopeful Church Road (KY 842) – 2.8 – 5.0 mile points – A gas main installation project on KY 842 from Burlington Pike (KY 18) to U.S. 42 is nearing completion. Milling/paving at the intersections of KY 842 and U.S. 42 and KY 842 and Burlington Pike is expected to take place sometime this summer. Once that work is performed, this project will be complete.

• Donaldson Highway (KY 236) 0.0 – 1.6 mile points – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added.

The project has an overall completion date of September 2025.

• Mineola Pike (KY 3076) 0.0 – 0.9 mile points – A widening and improvement project on Mineola Pike is now substantially complete.

Crews will continue to work on punch list items/corrective work as needed over the coming weeks. Be aware when traveling through the area and watch for crews performing these final tasks.

Grant County

• Elliston-Mt. Zion Road (KY 1942) – 1.76 mile point – A bridge replacement project on Elliston-Mt. Zion Road is undrway. The project involves removing the existing bridge deck and beams over Napoleon Branch Creek then setting new beams and constructing a new deck.

Motorists are encouraged to follow posted signs and use caution in the area.

The project is expected to be completed by July 31, 2025.

• Interstate 75 – 157.7 – 162.7 mile points – A resurfacing project on a five-mile stretch of I-75, from just south of Dry Ridge to just north of the Sherman Mt Zion Road (KY 1994) overpass, is underway.

Work will include pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage and erosion control improvements, guardrail updates, bridge maintenance and cross slope corrections. The on/off ramps at Exit 159 to KY 22 in Dry Ridge will also be resurfaced as part of the project.

Signage has already been installed throughout the work zone. Beginning Monday, April 14, crews will begin addressing pavement base failures. A left lane and shoulder closure will be in place in both directions along the entire length of the project area during this phase, and will remain in effect until base failure repairs and bridge pier work are complete.

Traffic shifts will be necessary later in the project as paving operations progress. We will share those updates here and our social media accounts.

The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2025.

​

Kenton County

• Green Road (KY 2043) – 3.35 – 3.40 mile points – A temporary road closure will be in place on a portion of Green Road as part of a culvert replacement project.

Beginning Monday, June 2​, Green Road will be closed near the 12800 block. The closure is expected to remain in place through Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Local traffic will be able to access the roadway up to the closure point. Through traffic will not be permitted due to the extent of construction. Work will include removal of the existing culvert and roadway, installation of a new culvert, and repaving to restore a smooth driving surface.

Motorists should follow the signed detour, which will guide traffic from Green Road to U.S. 25, then to KY 16, and back to Green Road.

This work is part of a larger culvert replacement project that began last year but was postponed due to material delays. To minimize impacts on school transportation, KYTC rescheduled the remainder of the project for late spring/early summer 2025.

During the initial closure in summer 2024, contractors completed several other project tasks, including fence relocation, site clearing, waterline relocation and guardrail installation. The new culvert has since been fabricated and is ready for installation.

The project is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2025.

• Turkeyfoot Road (KY 1303) – 4.97 – 6.25 mile point – A resurfacing project on Turkeyfoot Road between Dudley Road and Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) is in progress. Work is expected to take place between the evening/overnight hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Base failure repairs and milling/paving operations are now complete. Several project tasks still remain including radar installation, thermoplastic striping, etc.

Motorists should expect various single lane closures throughout the project area during working hours. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction at all time​s.

Additionally, a new traffic controller cabinet and radar detection system will be installed at signalized intersections located within the project area. These improvements will improve traffic congestion throughout the corridor.

The resurfacing project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025

• Main Street/Pike Street (U.S. 25) – 12.75 – 13.45 mile points – A resurfacing project on Pike Street/Main Street is underway. Crews will resurface U.S. 25 from east of Simon Kenton Way to Fourth Street (KY 8). This section of road is located in Covington.

Milling and paving operations are now complete. Weather permitting, crews are installing thermoplastic striping within the project limits.

Motorists should expect single lane closures throughout the project area during working hours. In areas where there are two lanes, traffic will be maintained using flaggers. In areas where there are three lanes or more, one lane will be maintained in each direction.

This work is being performed during the evening/overnight hours to minimize travel disruptions in a high traffic volume area. No lane closures will be permitted on weekends from Friday at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.

The project is expected to be completed June 30, 2025.​

• Richardson Road (KY 1829) – 2.72 – 3.98 mile points – A slide repair project is underway. This project will take place on Richardson Road between Sherbourne Drive and Old Richardson Road. Mowing and brush clearing operations have been completed.

Beginning Monday, April 28, the Robertson County KYTC maintenance crew will perform the slide repair portion of the project. This work will require a 24/7 road closure at the 2.9 mile point (east of Sherbourne Drive). Crews will dig out a section of the road and perform a long-term slip repair. Additionally, breaks in the road in the project area will be patched. Tree trimming and ditching will be performed to improve drainage to ensure a longer lasting repair.

Local traffic will have limited access during this portion of the project. Residents living north of 3517 Richardson Road will access their homes via Turkeyfoot Road (KY 1303). This includes Webster Road.

The slide repair portion of the project is expected to be completed Thursday, June 19. Once the slide repair has been completed, the 24/7 road closure will be removed. Maintenance crews will then perform ditching and drainage improvements in the project area. This work will require a daily road closure between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. with the road reopening daily at 7 p.m. KYTC will advise on social media and the District 6 Roadshow when repairs have been completed.

• Madison Pike/E. 20th Street (KY 17) – 20.45 – 22.31 mile points – A resurfacing project on Madison Pike/E. 20th Street is nearing completion. Crews have milled/paved Madison Pike/E. 20th Street from Latonia Avenue to Greenup Street. The project includes the resurfacing of E. 20th Street from Madison Pike to Greenup Street.

Thermoplastic striping in the project limits is now complete. In the coming weeks, a new radar detection system will be installed. This is the last phase of this project. This work will require a single lane closure during working hours with one lane maintained in each direction at all times.

Weather permitting, the project has an expected completion date of June 30, 2025.​

• Access to Royal Drive at Buttermilk Pike (KY 371) – 2.65 mile point – Beginning Friday, Dec. 13, access to Royal Drive at Buttermilk Pike will be closed to motorists until further notice for infrastructure construction and repair.

A portion of Royal Drive will be restricted to construction traffic only, and detour signs will be posted to guide motorists. Local traffic should plan to use alternate routes.

For further information about this project, please contact the City of Fort Mitchell.

• Bristow Road (KY 1303) – 0.0 – 0.92 mile point – A widening and safety improvement project on Bristow Road is underway. Crews will be working on Bristow Road from the KY 536/KY 1303 intersection to the Beechgrove Elementary School.

The project includes the following improvements:

-Widening throughout the project area from two lanes of vehicular traffic, to four lanes to reduce congestion and improve traffic efficiency

-A multi-use path will be built on both sides of Bristow Road to improve bicycle/pedestrian connectivity

-Curb/gutter improvements along with storm sewer and drainage work. This work will greatly improve drainage in an area that has been prone to flooding

Additionally, the project will eventually tie into a new roundabout at the KY 536 and KY 1303 intersection improving traffic flow, reducing congestion and increasing safety.

This work may involve several traffic impacts for equipment moving in and out of the work zone. The project will require traffic switches, and other new traffic patterns. Prior to these occurring, KYTC will send out an updated press release, as well as a post on social media to inform the public. Message boards will also be in place to warn motorists of any upcoming traffic pattern changes.

The project is expected to be completed Fall 2025.

• Howard Litzler Drive (KY 3070) – 0.0 – 0.87 mile point – ​A resurfacing project on Howard Litzler Drive between KY 17 and KY 16 is in progress.

Base failure repairs and milling/paving operations are now complete. Crews will return to install rumble strips within the project limits next week, beginning Monday, June 2. This work is expected to take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should expect a lane closure with flaggers guiding traffic safely through the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.

• Highland Pike (KY 1072) – 0.73 –​ 1.83 mile point – A resurfacing project on Highland Pike between KY 17 and Werner Drive is in progress. Milling/paving operations are now complete. Crews are working on thermoplastic striping throughout the project limits. Work will occur between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Expect lane closures in the project area with a single lane of traffic maintained in each direction at all times.

The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.

​

• Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

On Monday, June 2, crews plan to complete all steel/barrier wall work on the Clay Wade Baily Bridge bridge.

Once this work has been completed, a ten-day closure will be necessary to install three modular joints on the bridge. The bridge will be closed to all vehicular traffic during tihs time, but pedestrians and bicyclists will still have access. KYTC will advise on social media and the D6 Roadshow when this closure will be in place.

​​

• Mt. Zion Road/Bristow Road (KY 536) –​ 0.96 –​ 2.5 mile points –​ ​a widening and safety improvement project on KY 536 is in progress. Crews will be working on KY 536 from west of the KY 1303 intersection, to west of Williamswoods Drive.

The project includes the following improvements:

​-Widening throughout the project area from two lanes of vehicular traffic, to four lanes, to reduce congestion and improve traffic efficiency

-A multi-use path will be built on both sides of KY 536 to improve bicycle/pedestrian connectivity

-Curb/gutter improvements along with storm sewer and drainage work

Additionally, two roundabouts will be built to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and increase safety. These roundabouts will be located at the following intersections:

-KY 536 and KY 1303

-KY 536 and Hogrefe Road

This work may involve several traffic impacts for equipment moving in and out of the work zone.

Crews switched traffic between Hogrefe Road and Banklick Road. Traffic was shifted to the south half of the bridge. This configuration will be in place through Spring 2025. ​

The project will require traffic switches, and other new traffic patterns. Prior to these occurring, KYTC will send out an updated press release, as well as a post on social media to inform the public. Message boards will also be in place to warn motorists of any upcoming traffic ​pattern changes.

The project is expected to be completed Spring 2027.