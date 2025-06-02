EducateNKY seeking volunteers for its second Start of School Assistance Initiative

EducateNKY is seeking volunteers for its second annual Start of School Assistance Initiative.

Its aim is to recruit volunteers for Covington and Newport schools.

The volunteers will welcome students, assist with lunch cartons, guide students to classrooms and greet families and students with a friendly smile.

There are 85 volunteers shifts to fill, so take a look at the full schedule to find out where volunteers are needed, and give a couple of hours of your time (and your friendly face) to a project that makes Covington kids feel welcome (and valued) at the start of their school year.

To see the schedule and to sign up to volunteer, click here.

EducateNKY is a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that the NKY education landscape is one of the best at meeting the needs of families and learners. The Start of School Assistance Initiative in Covington is one of its many projects.