Jenny Wiley State Resort Park’s lodge to undergo renovations, add archery center

Building on the New Kentucky Home initiative, Jenny Wiley State Resort Park’s lodge is undergoing $5.5 million in renovations to enhance visitor experiences.

Additionally, the park will add a new archery center that will be accessible to the public and provide opportunities for local, invitational, district and regional tournaments.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation in 2023 that allocated $5.5 million for Jenny Wiley State Resort Park lodge improvements and $1.45 million for a new archery center, which the General Assembly approved during the legislative session.

“Investing in our state parks like Jenny Wiley helps attract travelers to our New Kentucky Home while supporting our local communities. Time and time again, Jenny Wiley has been there for our neighbors during tough times, sheltering those impacted by floods out east,” said Gov. Beshear. “These upgrades enhance visitor experiences and ensure our parks continue being safe havens to Kentuckians when they need them most.”

This project demonstrates the state’s strong commitment to improving facilities across Kentucky State Parks, providing visitors with modern amenities to fit today’s needs.

The archery center is scheduled to break ground in the fall of this year. May Lodge, which includes the dining room, meeting rooms and lodge rooms, will close Sept. 1, 2025, for renovations with an estimated completion date in the summer of 2026. During this time, a dining room will operate out of the conference center.

In addition to the lodge closures, the campground and cottages will remain closed to the public, as they are being used to shelter Kentuckians displaced by recent flooding.

Located in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, Jenny Wiley State Resort Park is a vacation retreat in one of the nation’s finest outdoor recreation areas. Although the lodge, cottages and campground will be closed, the park will still offer a variety of activities and amenities, including hiking, biking, fishing, a playground, picnicking, seasonal events and more.

“These improvements at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park will create more reasons for travelers to visit the eastern region and experience all the wonderful amenities and outdoor recreation Jenny Wiley has to offer,” said Kentucky State Parks Commissioner Russ Meyer. “We’re excited to see how these enhancements will improve the state park experience for locals and visitors alike.”

For the latest updates and information on events or for more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov. Kentucky is home to 44 state parks, including 17 resort parks and 13 golf courses.



Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet