Some suggestions for fun and adventure close to home — National Trails Day, rooftop drinks with a view

Staff report

meetNKY and Visit Cincy offer some suggestions for plenty of opportunities for fun and adventure as summer unfolds across the region. Close to home and special in every way.

The point being, get out and enjoy what’s available right at your back door — and try something new all summer long.

The Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region is brimming with outdoor experiences that highlight both the natural beauty and vibrant culture of our area, from scenic trails to sky-high rooftops.

National Trails Day

In celebration of National Trails Day on June 7, take note of the growing network of trails in the Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati region.

Did you know that the Cincy Region has a 40+ mile radius of trails and outdoor attractions? In fact, it is America’s largest urban trail network (and growing!), and it’s located right here.

City leaders, tourism advocates, volunteers, and community groups are excited to promote access to walkable, bikeable, and paddle-friendly routes that link neighborhoods, parks, and waterways throughout the region.

This effort coincides with a broader shift, especially in Northern Kentucky, toward prioritizing outdoor recreation as part of the area’s cultural and economic development.

Local communities are investing in trail systems and green spaces, recognizing their roles in tourism, wellness, and regional identity.

TriState Trails offers plenty of ideas about how you might discover the region through walking or biking trails. Don’t limit yourself just to National Trails Day, though that’s a good time to start.

Take advantage of the chance to get out, connect with nature, nurture your health — and enjoy a brisk walk. Take the whole family along.

In fact, to add to your options, Kentucky State Parks has plenty of ideas about where you might enjoy trails in Kentucky. Visit its website here And find a complete list of trails at the parks here, including at Big Bone State Park in Boone County.

Sip and View: Rooftop Escapes Across the Cincy Region

Warm weather has officially arrived, and what better way to celebrate than with a drink in hand and an amazing view of the region?

The Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region is full of rooftop gems, especially atop some of the region’s most stylish hotels. Whether you’re craving riverfront sunsets or a gorgeous place to unwind, these elevated spots offer the perfect setting for summer nights to remember.

Here are some suggestions you may not have thought of:

• The Chase at Moxy Hotel – Cincinnati’s newest rooftop bar, The Chase, which opened in April 2025, is located atop the Moxy Hotel. It features contemporary design infused with Bavarian touches—a nod to the city’s German roots. Expect handcrafted drinks, a lively crowd, and panoramic skyline views in a fresh, modern space close Great American Ball Park.

• High Note at Homewood Suites – Recently opened just across the river in Newport, High Note delivers riverfront views and Cincinnati city skyline scenes with a dose of flair. From creative cocktails like the “Twilight Shimmer” to live music and DJ sets on select nights, it’s a vibrant rooftop option for relaxing, celebrating or catching a drink before enjoying a concert at MegaCorp Pavilion this summer.

• Top of the Park at The Phelps – A hidden gem in the heart of downtown Cincinnati, Top of the Park offers two levels of rooftop charm, featuring fire pits, cozy lounge seating and stunning views of the Ohio River and skyline. With its intimate, relaxed atmosphere, it’s perfect for a romantic date night or a laid-back evening with friends.

• Vista at Lytle Park Hotel – Located atop Lytle Park Hotel, named in Travel + Leisure’s 500 Best Hotels in the World, Vista brings garden-party elegance to downtown with a retractable glass roof, lush décor and sweeping views from every angle. Whether sipping a signature spritz or sharing a charcuterie board, guests enjoy a serene setting that blends modern luxury with timeless charm.

• AC Upper Deck at The Banks – Just steps from Great American Ball Park, AC Upper Deck offers a breezy, energetic vibe ideal for pre-game drinks or casual weekend outings. With direct views of the Ohio River and a prime location at The Banks, it’s a go-to for both locals and visitors.

• The Vick at Hotel Celare – Located in the Clifton Heights neighborhood, The Vick offers an eclectic rooftop experience with creative cocktails, vintage-inspired design and expansive views of the city and the University of Cincinnati. Neon signage and colorful murals set a playful tone for summer nights with character.