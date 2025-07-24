2024 Domestic Violence report released, shows stability year-over-year, more use of services

The 2024 Kentucky Domestic Violence Data Report, released Monday, shows statistics from across the Commonwealth to assist in combating crime as well as seeking justice for survivors.

“Far too many Kentuckians experience domestic violence,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in releasing the report. “That’s why it has been a top priority of my administration to make our Commonwealth a safer place for all our families, and to make sure victim services are available across the Commonwealth. Through working with partners, we are able to help Kentuckians in need while working together to bring justice.”

Becoming law in 2022 and 2023, Senate Bill 271 and House Bill 535 respectively, require the collection and analysis of data related to domestic violence in the Commonwealth, including domestic violence arrests, domestic violence shelter use and reports of child abuse. The report is compiled using data provided by the Kentucky State Police, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the Administrative Office of the Courts and ZeroV.

The 2024 report shows that levels of domestic violence remained stable compared to the year before. Additionally, there were fewer filings of electronic JC-3 forms, which are completed upon responding to a report of domestic violence, dating violence or abuse to track incidents and arrests and assist victims with filing for emergency protective orders. There was a slight increase in arrests made related to domestic violence and a rise in the number of individuals who utilized services provided by ZeroV, the state’s coalition of domestic violence shelters.

According to the 2024 report:

• 32,889 electronic JC-3 forms related to domestic and/or dating violence were filed.

• 7,964 arrests were made for incidents involving domestic or dating violence and abuse.

• 17,023 emergency protective orders and temporary interpersonal orders were served by law enforcement.

• 15,386 individuals received services from ZeroV’s 15 regional domestic violence programs.

• 23,023 crisis/hotline calls were received through ZeroV’s 15 regional domestic violence programs.

Get Help Now

