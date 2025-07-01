Covington Commissioners provide incentives to nine businesses through city’s Small Business Program

An art gallery … a home to doulas … a new restaurant … a corner building … a historic electric sign … a vintage clothing shop … a vintage retail furniture and décor shop … a Pilates studio … and a wellness studio … are among the nine businesses receiving support from the City by way of its Small Business Program.

The Covington Board of Commissioners recently approved rent-subsidy, façade improvement, and historic electric light incentives that will nurture private investment, the creation of new jobs, and a more attractive business environment in The Cov.

The incentives came during the fourth round of funding this fiscal year under the City’s Small Business Program, which sets aside $150,000 a year to help fledgling businesses with first-year rent and help commercial property owners upgrade their exteriors or restore a historic electric business sign.

“Our Economic Development team works hard to make it easy to do business in the city and we want to help businesses continue to thrive and grow.” said Covington Business Retention and Expansion Manager Patrick Duffy.

Business owners said the funds will be impactful in growing their business.

“I am beyond grateful to be a beneficiary of the program,” said Meredith Frickey, who owns Pilates on Pike. “The contribution to my rent alleviates the financial burden for the first year, allowing me to allocate those resources towards growing my business through marketing efforts, studio supplies, and extra touches that will make Pilates on Pike a go-to studio right in the heart of Covington.”

The ease of the application process for the funds was helpful too, said Frickey.

“The rent subsidy program application process was straightforward,” said Frickey. “Patrick [Duffy] communicated transparently about what to expect as my application was under review.”

Lindsey Whittle, co-owner of Pique Art Gallery at 210 W. Pike St. said the funds will help the gallery’s exterior reflect the vibrancy within.

“A façade makeover at 210 W. Pike St. generously supported by the City of Covington, will help Pique reflect the creativity and community we cultivate inside,” said Whittle. “As both a contemporary art gallery and a bed & breakfast, we welcome neighbors and visitors alike to connect through exhibitions, workshops, and shared experiences. This update lets the outside match the vibrant energy within.”

In all, the incentives awarded Tuesday totaled $55,500 for four façade projects, four rent subsidies, and a historic electric sign, and include:

Façade Incentives:

• $6,000 to Sparkezilla. The $23,400 project at 210 Pike St. includes tuckpointing and painting the building’s façade. Home to Pique Art Gallery, the building will undergo improvements that align with historic preservation guidelines. The business is located in the MainStrasse Village neighborhood.

• $6,000 to Mugsy Development. The $29,550 project at 326-328 Pike St. involves replacing storefront windows, tuckpointing, paint, and right entryway repair. The building is home to Doulas of Cincinnati. The building is located in the Westside neighborhood.

• $6,000 to 341-343 Pike St. The $27,951 project includes replacement of storefront windows and trim. The project will attract a new restaurant or bar tenant to this attractive corner building. The building is located in the Mutter Gottes neighborhood.

• $6,000 to 701 Madison Ave. The $47,868 project includes pressure washing, tuckpointing and painting, new trim and flashing, downspout repair, and repainting and reconfiguring of the historic electric sign. The building will be the future home of a new restaurant, and is located in the Westside neighborhood.

Rent Subsidies:

• $6,000 Feel Something, LLC. The dynamic vintage retail store is located in the heart of Ritte’s Corner. Specializing in mid-century vintage furniture and décor, the store will feature products from up to 10 vendors with curated offerings of vintage goods. The retail store will support local vendors from across Covington and the surrounding local communities. The business is located at 3706 Decoursey Ave., in the Ritte’s East neighborhood.

• $6,000 to Pilates on Pike. A cutting-edge Pilates studio dedicated to promoting physical wellness through reformer Pilates. Pilates on Pike will offer group and individual classes catering to all experience levels utilizing cutting edge technology. The business is located at 33 Pike St., in the Mutter Gottes neighborhood. Owners submitted a business plan with future projections.

• $6,000 to Goods. A vintage shop for all sixes, genders, and ages, Goods offers premium, handpicked vintage clothing and goods that are mean to last for generations. This retail space will add another retail store to the 7th and Pike street corridor. This is the second retail store for owners Ray Vietti and Kyle Wolff, who provided a business plan and three-year projection for the store. Goods is located at 33 Pike St. in the Mutter Gottes neighborhood.

• $6,000 to Breathe Wellness Studio. Breathe Wellness Studio bridges the gap between ancient wisdom and traditional wellness practices by offering traditional practices such as yoga and massage as well as breathe work, sound healing, and other supportive therapy, and is tailored to each client’s specific needs. The studio is located at 118 W. Pike St., on the second floor, and is in the Mutter Gottes neighborhood.

Historic Electric Sign:

• $7,500 to NKY Port Authority dba Sparkhaus. In October 2024, the NKY Port Authority became engaged in the adaptive reuse of the Sims Furniture building into the future home of Sparkhaus. In order to preserve the 1950s Sims Furniture electric sign, Urban Sites has worked with Klusty Sign associates, the American Sign Museum, and Durham Brands to restore the sign to reflect its modern-day tenant which will be Northern Kentucky’s entrepreneurial hub. The building is located at 721-731 Madison Ave., in the Westside neighborhood.

Since the Small Business Program’s inception in 2017, the program has assisted 172 businesses or projects.

