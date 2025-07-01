Covington Public Schools names Kevin Knoll to replace Miranda Meyer as Latonia Elementary principal

The Covington Independent Public Schools has named Kevin Noll as the new principal of Latonia Elementary School.

Knoll replaces Maranda Meyer, who is taking a job with the Kentucky Department of Education.

“I am looking forward to collaborating with parents and the community to provide the best possible educational experience for our students,” said Noll. “We have an amazing staff who cares deeply for the students and families at Latonia. I am excited to continue the great work that has been happening at our school.”

Noll is a graduate of Boone County High School. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biological Science and Secondary Education from Northern Kentucky University and an Education Specialist degree in Administration from the University of the Cumberlands. He is a former science teacher and football coach at Campbell County High School, as well as an Assistant Principal at Grant County Middle School and Beechgrove Elementary School in Kenton County.

Noll has a student-focused mentality and plans to use structures, strategies, data, and resources to promote student growth in all areas.

“My number one goal is to help all students grow academically, socially, emotionally, and in character,” he said. “Every day is an opportunity to positively impact the life of a student and prepare them for whatever their future may hold.”

Noll begins his duties July 1.

Covington Independent Public Schools