Kentucky by Heart: For EKU’s A.W. Hamilton, there’s more to coaching a team than winning big games

By Steve Flairty

NKyTribune columnist

Eastern Kentucky University’s men’s basketball coach, A.W. Hamilton, likes to win, and he has done plenty of it at EKU. In seven seasons, two of his teams have performed among the five winningest in the program’s history. His program has broken 104 school records. And with another high-powered recruiting class signed for this fall, his Colonels look to continue the success.

But winning games is only a part of it for Coach Hamilton, and for that, the community of Richmond is grateful. He regularly has his players participate actively in service projects. In doing so, those who play for him learn valuable life lessons as well as benefit the citizens in the area.

Among those outreaches are these: leading pep rallies to promote academic performance in local elementary schools, making and delivering beds for young people in need of a good night’s rest, engaging residents of a local assisted living facility with a friendly visit, packing meals to feed starving children or being supportive at Special Olympic events.

It’s all a part of what Hamilton calls teaching “the whole person,” and that coming to EKU to play basketball involves being well-rounded. He lets young men know early in the recruiting process what a prospective EKU basketball player has “got to be” to fit that definition.

“You’ve got to be talented, coachable, you have to be competitive and love to play,” said Hamilton, “(and) you have got to have great character, you’ve got to be invested, not just to play basketball here and be a student-athlete, but invested in the community.”

That’s a lot to ask, but this coach models it.

For Hamilton and his staff, it’s about servant leadership, and the message resonates. Turner Buttry, starting his fourth year playing under Hamilton, has certainly gotten the message. “We (players) have a big platform, but it should never be used for just sports,” said Buttry. “We want to do our part and try to spread positivity off the court as well.”

EKU great Michael Moreno, who played hoops under Hamilton for five years, commented on the coach’s leadership: “As many people have heard, he preaches that we are a small part of something much bigger than ourselves. When we learn to realize that it isn’t all about us, the buy-in to the program is much easier.”

Hamilton is especially enamored with a project the Colonels did last year with a Central Kentucky outreach called Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

“We delivered and built beds for kids in our community that didn’t have beds,” he said. “It was eye-opening because I didn’t realize how many kids that didn’t have a real bed in their homes and our guys able to do that for them. We went into places where there would only be a mattress on the floor.

“That Saturday, they made so many kids’ entire year by our guys showing up, bringing the beds in and building them and taking a picture with the kids. It was obviously very impactful.”

Co-president of the local chapter, Kevin Thornsberry, praised EKU’s players and managers who helped, calling them “all good, very respectful, helpful. It didn’t matter what we asked them to do… carry the stuff, assemble the stuff, and (bring) into people’s homes. You could just tell that they were interested in helping out the community.”

When Hamilton and his team comes to the Dominion Senior Living of Richmond, an assisted-living home that includes many former EKU students, Executive Director Donna Agee knows that her residents will “talk about it for a week” because of the pleasant experiences they receive. Team members sign pictures and schedules, participate in fun activities, and talk individually with residents. Hamilton’s wife, Chelsea, along with her team of EKU cheerleaders, has also made similar visits at Dominion and participates in acts of service around Richmond.

“When they show up, he (Hamilton) he just takes over the building,” said Agee. “Every player he brings in here we’re just in love with.” Agee noted that for many of the residents, the team coming there brings unique experiences for them and referenced that an 84-year-old lady at Dominion might not have ever seen a 6’9” basketball player in person. Such things, noted Agee, “are a big deal for a lot of these residents.”

About his team working with the Eastside Community Church on a project related to world child hunger, Hamilton noted that “Our guys didn’t realize that one person dies every four seconds of starvation and the impact they got to make by spending six hours out there packing was going to save lives.”

Stacie McWilliams, Communications Director at the church, praised Hamilton’s players for being a part of the 739 volunteers in the Feed My Starving Children Mobile Pack event last year, where 186,624 meals were packed for children in need across the globe. “We were honored to have EKU’s basketball team serve alongside us,” said McWilliams. “Their enthusiasm and servant-hearted spirit made a lasting impression, and their presence helped energize our community-wide effort.”

A hoops-related project saw Hamilton’s team collaborate with the mayor and city government to help in the renovation of the basketball court and playground at Richmond’s Dillingham Park. “Late Night with the Colonels” events have helped bring the location back to a place of community inspiration. Mayor Robert Blythe, working with Hamilton, praised the EKU coach for seeing and acting upon the importance of the local college and its community.

“He has a real concept of ‘town and gown”… and understands it,’” said Blythe, who is the first African American mayor of Richmond. “It is a ‘give and give’ relationship.”

Blythe referenced the heritage of the past Richmond Colored School Ramblers insignia on the court, signifying the school’s importance to the area. “A.W. is fully aware and encourages knowledge and respect for the history that was there. And what is fantastic is the tremendous cross-section of this whole community showing up (for the event) the last few years. A.W. does all kinds of games and gives awards… he’s just a master of it. He involves all the kids, challenges them, and they love it. He treats his players with such warmth and encouragement. He demands of them also—and they produce.”

Blake Harris, a Georgetown native, as Hamilton is, was a highly valued student manager for Hamilton and EKU basketball for years. You might say Harris had a “front seat” to the dynamic mentor’s coaching style, on the court and in the community. He was inspired greatly by sitting in that spot.

“From the moment Coach Hamilton stepped foot into Richmond, he embraced it as if it was the biggest basketball city in the state,” Harris said. “While it has taken lots of work to get the community engaged and supportive, Richmond now is an EKU basketball town and they know they have something to be proud of. Coach Hamilton breathes for his community and has been remarkable in showing that.”

Harris closed his comments by saying that Hamilton’s favorite line of all-time is simple: “It’s not what you get . . . it’s what you give.”

And that’s not a bad way for anyone to live life.