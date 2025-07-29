’40 Days of Christian Music’ festival returns to Williamstown’s Ark Encounter through Sept. 6

For the fifth year in a row, the world’s largest Christian music festival returns to the Ark Encounter in Williamstown beginning today through September 6.

“40 Days of Christian Music” will feature more than 120 concerts, playing a variety of music styles.

New this year is five-time Grammy nominated singer and songwriter Matthew West, who has 37 number one songs on his resume. In addition, the winner of NBC TV’s “The Voice” season 18, Todd Tilghman will sing with the Ark’s resident group, TrueSong — the group will perform almost every day. Closing out the festival will be the popular Crowder.

Other musicians taking the stage at the Ark Encounter include Big Daddy Weave, Katy Nichole, and Jordan Feliz. Additional notable artists will represent genres like Southern Gospel, Bluegrass Gospel, Faith Country and more. The list also includes The Isaacs, Karen Peck & New River and Jason Crabb.

Abraham Productions has organized the multiple concerts Monday through Saturday at 4 p.m. daily. Concerts are held in the 2,200-seat Answers Center and attendance is free with regular admission to the Ark Encounter for each day. On Sundays at 4 p.m., videos of classic Ark concerts and speakers will be projected onto a massive screen inside the Answers Center. Musical performances will also be held at the Creation Museum, 45 minutes away in Petersburg, Ky., on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 1 p.m. — free with museum daily admission.

In addition, outdoor concerts will take place during the day at Noah’s Village at the Ark Encounter, Monday–Saturday, with the main event concerts indoors at 4 p.m. in the Answers Center. Music enthusiasts will also hear from speakers such as Ark founder and popular speaker Ken Ham, plus speaker Ray Flynn, president/CEO of Abraham Productions, as well as other guest speakers.

For a full lineup of artists by date, visit www.40DaysOfChristianMusic.com.

“Millions of people across America love the various styles of Christian music we offer,” said Ham. “Abraham Productions, the Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum present a unique combination of award-winning groups. The Ark and Creation Museum are the top family friendly Christian destinations in America. Festivalgoers can tour the life-size Ark, explore the beautiful grounds, take their children or grandchildren to the playground and themed carousel, and meet the zoo animals.”

Abraham Productions produces a number of large Christian music events, such as “Singing in the Sun,” a 6-day event with 30 major artists and national speakers, held annually in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and also co-hosts the musical cruise experience, “Singing at Sea.”

Admission prices, discounts, hotel options and additional details are available at www.40daysofchristianmusic.com. Tickets can be purchased through www.arkencounter.com or by calling the Ark Encounter at 800-721-2298.

The “40 Days of Christian Music” festival at the Ark is sponsored by Destiny Rescue, Singing News, Singing at Sea, Shannon Perry Ministries, and Christian Community Credit Union, and is produced by Abraham Productions. At 510 feet long, the Ark is the largest timber-frame structure in the world. Built according to the dimensions in the Bible, the Ark features three decks of striking teaching exhibits. Nearby is the high-tech VR Experience and an excellent family zoo.

Answers in Genesis is an apologetics — Christianity-defending — ministry based in Northern Kentucky. For more information on the organization’s two attractions, visit www.creationmuseum.org and www.arkencounter.com.

AiG’s third attraction, Truth Traveler, a VR Experience and planetarium, opened in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., this summer and Truth Traveler in Branson, Mo., will open next month.

Answers in Genesis