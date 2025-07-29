St. Elizabeth Edgewood named best hospital in Kentucky by U.S. News & World Report

St. Elizabeth Edgewood has been named the best hospital in Kentucky by U.S. News & World Report among its latest edition of Best Hospitals.

In addition, St. Elizabeth ranked as being a high performing hospital in 19 of 22 procedures and conditions. Only 13% of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals designation.

“We have always placed emphasis on delivering excellent overall patient experience by providing high quality care,” said Garren Colvin, President and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “Being named the #1 hospital in Kentucky is a prestigious honor, but more importantly, it is a testament to the extraordinary care provided by our associates, physicians and volunteers.”

U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 4,400 hospitals from 49 states and 95 metropolitan areas, and only 504 Best Regional Hospitals were found to have demonstrated superior outcomes. To determine the Best Hospitals, U.S. News analyzed each hospital’s performance based on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications, and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from more than 800 million records of patient care.

According to U.S. News, “Any hospital should be able to successfully treat common ailments, and many do – but some treat them better than others. The Best Hospitals procedures and conditions ratings show consumers how well their local hospitals stand up to scrutiny in those six procedures and conditions and the 14 others U.S. News rates.” The Best Hospitals procedures and conditions rates nearly every hospital in the country.

U.S. News and World Report recognizes hospitals with “unusual competence, taking into account the full range of adult inpatient care.” The Best Hospitals specialty rankings are designed for “patients with life-threatening or rare conditions who need a hospital that excels in treating complex, high-risk cases,” which can assist patients as they navigate a rare condition or difficult diagnosis that is not treated at all hospitals.

“For more than three decades, U.S. News has been an invaluable guide for patients,” said Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis Ben Harder at U.S. News. “With a ‘Best Hospital’ recognition, Americans, in consultation with their medical providers, can confidently choose a regional hospital known for providing superior care for their specific illness or condition.”

For more information, visit Best Hospitals .

St. Elizabeth Healthcare operates six facilities and more than 172 primary care and specialty practices throughout the Northern Kentucky, Southeastern Indiana and Greater Cincinnati region. Sponsored by the Diocese of Covington, St. Elizabeth is a mission-based organization committed to improving the health of the communities it serves, providing more than $100 million in uncompensated care and benefit to the community each year.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare