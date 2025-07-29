Horizon Funds announces name change to Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky has announced it has officially changed its name to Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky, reinforcing its role as the region’s trusted philanthropic partner.

The name change marks a new chapter for the organization, alongside a move to the new OneNKY Center, and the addition of new team and board members.

“This name more clearly reflects who we are and what we do,” said Nancy Grayson, president and CEO of Horizon Funds. “As a true community foundation, our purpose is to serve Northern Kentucky with strategic philanthropy, responsive grantmaking, and a deep connection to the people and needs of this region.”

Now headquartered at the newly opened OneNKY Center in Covington, the Foundation joins a growing ecosystem of regional organizations dedicated to advancing the future of Northern Kentucky. The move positions the Foundation at the heart of cross-sector collaboration and civic innovation.

To support the Foundation’s continued momentum, several new professionals have joined the team in recent months, including:

• Ashleigh Luebbers, operations and communications coordinator • Dawn Denham, director of marketing and engagement

The Foundation has also welcomed new members to its Board of Directors, helping guide its strategy and ensure alignment with community priorities:

• Sharmili Reddy, city manager, City of Covington

• Jason Payne, CEO/bank acquisition consultant/Private Investment Group

• Patrick Hughes, partner, DBL Law

Horizon Community Foundation continues to expand its philanthropic tools, including the Community Impact Fund, which allows donors of all levels to support the region’s greatest needs through a flexible, high impact giving model. The Fund enables the Foundation to respond quickly to urgent issues and invest in long-term solutions across education, health, economic mobility, and more.

In addition, the Foundation plans to expand their Giving Circles, including The 410 and Give Where You Live NKY — two powerful ways to connect with others who care deeply about Northern Kentucky. With an annual contribution of just $410, members join a community of changemakers and take part in collective grantmaking that directly supports local nonprofits and pressing regional needs.

“These programs create accessible, meaningful ways for donors to take part in philanthropy, whether they’re giving $10 or $10,000,” said Grayson. “We believe everyone has a role in building a stronger Northern Kentucky.”

With a new name, new home, and growing community of supporters, Horizon Community Foundation is poised to deepen its impact and expand its reach. But its mission remains the same: to unite resources to raise the quality of life for all people in the Northern Kentucky community.

To learn more, visit horizoncfnky.org.

Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky