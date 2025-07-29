KYTC’s planned inspection of Roebling Bridge Aug. 4-8 to require several closures to vehicle traffic

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced a routine bridge inspection scheduled to take place on the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge spanning the Ohio River between Covington and Cincinnati.

The inspection will take place Monday, Aug. 4 through Friday, Aug. 8.

The Non-Redundant Steel Tension Member (NSTM) inspection is a close-up, hands-on evaluation of the bridge’s key structural components. These inspections are required annually to ensure the continued safety and integrity of the historic structure.

To accommodate inspection equipment, the bridge will be fully closed to vehicular traffic on up to three occasions during the week. These closures will occur within the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Specific dates and times will vary depending on inspection needs. Outside of those brief closures, the bridge will remain open to traffic.

Pedestrian access will also be impacted at times. Sidewalk closures may occur intermittently and could remain in place overnight. However, at least one sidewalk will remain open at all times to ensure continued pedestrian access.

Inspection crews will be on site daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. During this time, various traffic impacts may occur to support the inspection process including single lane closures. Motorists are encouraged to slow down, watch for workers and equipment, and follow all posted signage.

Weather permitting, the overall inspection is expected to be completed by 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8. KYTC will advise if the project schedule is adjusted via our social media accounts and the District 6 Roadshow.

Project schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet