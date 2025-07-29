Rotary Club of Florence to feature American Red Cross recruitment specialist Kelsey Mitchell Aug. 4

Staff report

The Rotary Club of Florence will feature Kelsey Mitchell, senior volunteer recruitment specialist at the American Red Cross – Greater Cincinnati Tri-State Chapter during its Monday meeting, August 4.

During her presentation, Mitchell will explore the broad range of services offered by the local American Red Cross chapter and share how its mission of alleviating human suffering comes to life. She will also highlight opportunities for community engagement and volunteering — ways community members can take action locally.

Mitchell brings years of experience in civic engagement and community mobilization, with experience at the OhioHealth Foundation, Besa, and now the American Red Cross. Through strategic recruitment and outreach across 14 counties, she connects people from all walks of life to meaningful service opportunities.

Those wishing to attend the session are asked to RSVP in advance to accommodate for food and seating.

Please help us plan for seating and food by RSVPing at: .

Event Details:

Monday, August 4, Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD), 22 Spiral Drive in Florence

• 11:45 a.m. – Lunch Buffet | $13/person

• 12 p.m. – Meeting Begins: Greeting, Prayer-Reflection-Inspiration, Pledge and 4-Way Test

• 12:15 p.m. – Program Begins

• 1 p.m. – Meeting Adjourned

The meeting will also be stream live on the Florence Rotary Club YouTube Channel

For complete event details. visit www.florencerotary.org.

Rotary Club of Florence Kentucky