Angela Mayer named director of outpatient services at SUN Behavioral Health in Erlanger

The mission of SUN Behavioral Health is to partner with communities to solve the unmet needs of those who suffer from mental illness and substance use disorders.

In Kentucky, SUN operates a psychiatric hospital in Erlanger in partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare and an intensive outpatient center in Lexington.

Angela Mayer, LCADC-CCS, CSW, SUN Behavioral Health Kentucky, Director of Outpatient Services, is a new hire in Erlanger.

Mayer brings 18 years of expertise as a Licensed Clinical Alcohol and Drug Counselor, and Certified Social Worker to SUN.

In her role at SUN’s Erlanger hospital, Mayer oversees the development and implementation of comprehensive outpatient programs designed to support individuals navigating substance use and mental health challenges.

Prior to joining SUN, Angela worked with diverse populations across inpatient, outpatient, and harm-reduction models of care. She earned a Bachelor’s of Social Work from Northern Kentucky University and a Master’s of Social Work from Ohio University.