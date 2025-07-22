KYTC to begin maintenance project requiring nightly closure of U.S. 42 in Boone Co. beginning Wednesday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Boone County maintenance crew will begin a cross pipe repair project in two locations on U.S. 42 in Boone County beginning Wednesday, July 23 to improve drainage and safety.

Crews will be working on U.S. 42 near Bleu Yacht Lane (7.3-7.45 mile points), a distance of 0.15 miles. This work will require a full road closure between the working hours of 8 p.m.-6 a.m. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m.

Thru traffic will not have access on U.S. 42 between Hicks Pike (8.3 mile point) and Richwood Road (KY 338) (5.67 mile point), a distance of 2.63 miles. Local traffic will be maintained during working hours.

Digital message boards are in place to warn motorists of the upcoming work. Motorists should plan ahead and find alternate routes to avoid delays during working hours.

Weather permitting, this project is expected to be completed Friday, July 25 at 6 a.m. KYTC will provide updates on social media if additional nights of work are needed to complete the project.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet