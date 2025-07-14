Art After Hours, Tiny Art Show return to CCPL’s Carrico-Fort Thomas Branch July 25

Art After Hours will return to the Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch on Friday, July 25 from 7-9 p.m. with 16 featured regional artists displaying a wide array of artwork.

With all of the featured art for sale, community members can have an enjoyable time listening to music provided by Ricky Nye Inc while exploring different artists’ work and snacking on charcuterie provided by Kate’s Catering. Fort Thomas Florist and Greenhouses is also contributing beautiful floral arrangements to make the night perfect.

“Art brings every type of community together, and it should be celebrated as such,” says Amy Carroll, programming and community engagement manager. “So many of the artists coming have expressed direct interest in making the world a better place with their art. We want to create a space where artists are able to express their passions surrounded by people who are genuinely interested.”

Displayed artists include Jackie Braden, Sharmon Davidson, Marcia Fanthorp, Dolores Fegan, Jide Fresh, Amy Hodory, Allison Inkso, Nicole Kessel, Steve Kosztala, Susan Mordigal, Sherry Perry, Chris Rust, JoAnn Scharf, Connie Springer, Billy Tackett and Jerry Warner.

“The artists that attend bring so many different kinds of art, there’s a little something for everyone visiting,” says Carrol. “This year we have artists who woodwork, quilt realistic blankets, create digital paintings and more. Every patron will be happy they came.”

Event Details

Tiny Art Show

The Tiny Art Show presents the opportunity for community members to share their artwork at Art After Hours. Before the event, the library offers programs for patrons of all ages to come in and create an art piece on a 3” x 3” canvas that will be displayed at Art After Hours. Participants do not have to attend a program to submit their art to the Tiny Art Show.

Art After Hours attendees will vote for the Best Overall and Best for Summer Reading Theme — Creativity Happens at Our Library — in each age category.

Winners receive a Michael’s gift card. Create a canvas at home — and submit it by July 23 — or attend one of the following programs:

• Children’s Tiny Art Show: 4 pm Monday, July 14. No registration is required.

• Adult Tiny Art Show: 2 & 6:30 pm Wednesday, July 16. No registration is required.

• Teen Tiny Art Show: 4:30 pm Thursday, July 17. Registration is required.

