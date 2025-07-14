Covington’s new communications manager brings solid experience, commitment to inform community

Covington’s new Communications Manager Dan Wohler developed a sense for what makes a good story at an early age.

As a child growing up outside Boston, Massachusetts, Wohler’s parents modeled the importance of being well-informed through reading and watching reliable reporting. And, as Wohler noted, good information happened through strong storytelling.

“Thinking back to when I was a kid – seeing how my parents were captivated by the evening news – being informed was really important growing up in our household,” said Wohler. “I understood that importance and wanted to be part of that. I felt it was kind of noble to be in news and share information. I became very interested in being a storyteller, and getting the word out there for people who don’t have the same voice and representation.”

Wohler, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English/Communications at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, Massachusetts, brings a solid background in news production and communications management to the role. He was a news producer with CNY Central, a trio of CBS, NBC, and CW-affiliated news stations in Syracuse, New York, and a news producer with WCPO-TV in Cincinnati, Ohio. He most recently held the position of Communications Administrator at Middletown City School District, where he enjoyed the opportunity to celebrate people from different backgrounds through communications and storytelling.

Now, Wohler looks forward to sharing Covington’s story, and to keeping its residents informed.

“I’m excited about the trajectory of the city – I think it’s only ‘up,’” said Wohler. “There are so many exciting projects, like the new City Hall, and the Covington Central Riverfront neighborhood development. I think Covington is such a fun and celebratory place for so many people, and I want to help propel the city to all the recognition it deserves.”

Wohler said it was the city’s uniqueness that first appealed to him.

“People use words like quirky, and I read something that said if Cincinnati is Manhattan, then Covington is Brooklyn,” said Wohler. “Covington just has that feel to it – each street is its own little microcosm of things – a mix of shops, restaurants, and bars, and so much locally owned mom and pop style stores. Then there’s the history – the rich history.”

When he isn’t crafting stories and creating messaging, Wohler is likely to be found in his kitchen where he’s testing the latest NYTimes Cooking recipe, or something from one of Ina Garten’s cookbooks.

“I love to cook. That’s a big part of who I am,” said Wohler, adding that he and his fiancée Shelby enjoy discovering Covington’s increasing array of fine eateries.

The Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region, he said, has come to feel like home to him and Shelby – and to Kitty, their Pekinese-Chihuahua mix, who shares their home.

“While I’m not from here, we’ve really adopted this place as our home,” said Wohler. “When I was in the news business, I craved the ability to put down roots. I think community is so important for quality of life, and belonging to a community is a wonderful thing. I want to do anything I can to help spread the word about this community, whether it’s events, stories, or celebrations, or just information that helps people feel part of something.”

