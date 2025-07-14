SparkHaus entrepreneurship hub reaches milestone — half its dedicated offices are leased

SparkHaus, Northern Kentucky’s entrepreneurship hub, recently reached a major milestone: 50% of its 34 dedicated offices are leased. This includes the most recent signing of SYRV.AI to one of SparkHaus’ two premier Enterprise Office Suites.

Located on Covington’s Madison Avenue, SparkHaus was developed to support the region’s growing network of entrepreneurs and high-growth companies. The leasing milestone, which comes ahead of the building’s opening this September, reflects the strong demand for flexible, modern workspaces in Northern Kentucky for entrepreneurs.

“When we set out to create SparkHaus, we were confident entrepreneurs would be energized by this space,” Dave Knox, Blue North executive director, said. “Because ultimately, we’re not just filling offices — we’re building a vibrant, connected community of innovators and professionals who want to be part of something bigger.”

SparkHaus offers a range of workspaces from dedicated desks and small offices to suites. For example, a founder might start out with a coworking membership, which provides access to the ground floor where seating is available on a first-come basis, before graduating to a dedicated desk or office on the second floor.

SparkHaus’ dedicated offices range from two desks to as many as 10 within the building’s two Enterprise Office Suites, which also come with additional building memberships to accommodate larger teams. All offices come fully furnished. These private offices are purpose-built for high growth companies, venture-backed startups, and investment capital providers — offering the space, flexibility and resources needed to scale quickly.

Members can take advantage of high-speed internet, a podcasting suite, conference rooms and other amenities. The environment encourages focus while also allowing for connections that can lead to new opportunities.

SparkHaus is a partnership between Kenton County, the Northern Kentucky Port Authority, and Blue North. SparkHaus will be a one-stop shop for Northern Kentucky’s entrepreneurs, offering the resources needed to launch the next generation of community-changing companies.

SparkHaus