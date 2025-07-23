Artists sought for annual Baker Hunt/DBL art show Sept. 19 – Feb. 20; application deadline August 13

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural center is seeking 2D artwork to be displayed at the upcoming Baker Hunt and DBL Art Show. Application are open now through August 13.

Artists are asked to select a theme that best describes their work, and why. Themes are open to interpretation and include local scene, portraits/identity, water, animal, flora, contained, and abstract.

Accepted work will be displayed in the upcoming Baker Hunt/DBL Law art show, highlighting the work of Regional Artists. DBL will showcase over 40 pieces of artwork on its 1st and 4th floors of their office in Covington. Docent-led tours will include a brief history of both organizations, a look into the thought process of the presented art work, overview of artists statements, and a guided tour of the facility showing all represented artworks.

The show will run from September 19 through February 20, with an opening reception on October 1 from 5-7 p.m.

This show is open to artists 16 and up. There is no fee to apply, and any sales made will go directly to the artists — no commission taken by Baker Hunt or DBL.

A monetary award will be given to the artists deemed “Best of Show”, awarded by popular vote. Popular vote will be determined by guests who tour the show.

To learn more, and submit and application, visit www.bakerhunt.org.

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center