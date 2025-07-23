Mike Tussey: Bowling is alive and well — and still a lot of fun

Bowling – some think it’s thriving, some think its dying — either way, the game is still here.

We rarely get any local bowling news from the media or the internet outlets, but you may sometimes find professional bowling on a channel as you flip on by.

After some research, it’s open to debate whether bowling is truly dying or thriving.

For me, I was there when the local bowling alley was the place to be. I began bowling 72 years ago in 1953 at age 15 back home in Ashland at the historic Bowlatorium. So, historic the pinsetters were young men who had to fend off those flying pins.

The lanes were wooden versus the synthetic lanes of today. The balls of yesteryear were hard rubber in contrast to today’s balls made to score high complimented by the synthetic lanes. It was 35 cents a game, no A/C and the cigar and cigarette smoke was thick.

Nevertheless, America loved the game. So much so that over the coming years, bowling center owners made their profits via commercial leagues that covered the lanes Monday-Friday with paying customers. Customers loved the concession stands that served what you would desire in ways of food and beverages.

I was one of those bowlers who moved on through the decades via league play with some of the greatest friends I would ever have. I quickly learned bowling nomenclature of the game such as “washout, back up ball, hook, kingpin, turkey, approach, tapped, anchor and triplicate.” You even learned the locations of each pin when they were set.

Bowling became a week night away from your trials and tribulations while spending time with your friends in league play. The weekends certainly became a great time for families to gather for open bowling and even youth leagues for the kids.

In other words, bowling became a part of our culture at the local lanes. Sometimes, even the Professional Bowling Association would bring their Pro-Am tournaments to cities nationwide which indeed packed the lanes.

In Kentucky, high school bowling has been a varsity sport throughout the commonwealth since 2012. Of course, the NCAA sanctions college bowling as well with national tournaments.

A few years ago, there were 250,000 bowling centers in America that competed for regular bowlers to join the fun.

So, what does it take to be a successful bowler and have fun?

Make no mistake, it does take some athletic ability of agility, strength, and endurance to hit the lanes and throw a ball of up to 16 pounds. Equipment is expensive, but there is always those used “House Balls” like the five I donated to the Florence Bowling Center when I retired from the lanes 15 years ago. If you don’t have bowling shoes, you can rent a pair at the lanes.

Sometime ago, I was returning to my hometown of Ashland and while crossing the bridge from Ohio and I noticed that Blue Ribbon Lanes was no longer there on Winchester Avenue. It was a sad sight. Blue Ribbon opened in 1959 with 24 lanes and expanded to 32 lanes a few years later and became Ashland’s epicenter for fun and entertainment weekly.

Tremendous crowds gathered for weekly league play wile packing the lanes every night. It was where your friends were.

So, what happened?

With the loss of Blue Ribbon, Ashland bowlers now have to travel to nearby Grayson or Ironton just across the river.

However, here in Northern Kentucky, be assured, there is a fine bowling center near you.

Today, there are so many bowlers that love the game and certainly excel with high averages. One of those bowlers is JIM HINKLE of Ashland. Jim played baseball for me for three years in the mid 80s when he was in his early teens. When he was 17 he found the game of bowling and naturally began league play and very soon he began to excel.

That excellence kept moving upward over the years to here in 2025. Currently, Jim’s average is 240 and he has rolled 35 perfect 300 games. In fact, let’s add his 24 – “800” series.

If a pitcher in baseball threw 35 no hitters, they would build a statue for him. Rolling 12 consecutive strikes is very tough to do. Trust me, I know.

I had a chance to chat with Jim about his success and his thoughts on the so called decline of popularity of the game that some maintain: “Really, I haven’t seen any real measure of bowling losing it’s popularity within my travels. As usual, it seems like the crowds are the same, but it could be different somewhere else for sure.”

If there was any one take away from today’s popularity of bowling that could impact the crowds, what would that be?

“I would say it would have to be the rising costs for equipment and to just roll a few games. A new ball today is right around $150 – $200 or more, and to roll a game in open bowling it like $8. That’s really very concerning, but prices do vary and it makes it tough with a family budget.”

Given the incredible numbers he has put up, I asked the obvious question – have you or will you consider joining the pro circuit?:

“I have thought about it and I’m still open for the possibility. I have bowled in the Nationals in Vegas and in Baton Rouge and did ok. It’s worth a lot of consideration for sure. We will see.”

There is no doubt Jim is constantly around the pulse of popularity of the game. In fact, he currently makes a 45-minute drive to Nitro, West Virginia to bowl in a league there.

I have a feeling, that no matter where he bowls dealing with the different lane conditions and such, at the end of 12 frames, look for another high score that many can only dream about.

So, whether bowling is “dying” or in “decline” – it’s all a matter of perception right now. It’s up for debate.

Nevertheless, the Fall leagues will begin in a few weeks, check your local bowling center for more information.

I really loved the game and the friends I bowled with for so many years. Take away the arthritis in my knees and right hand, and I would be ready to go.

Well, maybe just a few frames.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.