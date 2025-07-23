Avoid the lone start tick; its alpha-gal molecule may flip a victim’s immune system against red meat

By Heather Norman-Burgdolf

University of Kentucky

Ticks are bad news in general, but the lone star tick brings an extra problem: it can leave behind a sugar molecule called alpha-gal that may flip a person’s immune system against red meat and other products that come from mammals.

Evidence points squarely at this one species; so far, no other tick in Kentucky has been linked to the syndrome. When the tick feeds on wildlife, alpha-gal can build up in its saliva. During a bite, that sugar slips into a person’s bloodstream. Because humans don’t make alpha-gal, the body considers it a “threat.” After that, beef, pork, lamb — anything from a mammal — can trigger the same immune response, even hours after a meal.

Reactions aren’t guaranteed. Some bites never cause trouble, and larval “seed ticks” seem less risky than the larger nymphs and adults. Still, Kentucky sits near the top of the national charts for confirmed cases, so prevention and practical know-how matter.

If a doctor pins down the diagnosis, the first rule is avoidance. Red meat is obvious, but alpha-gal lurks in gravies, gelatin, glycerin, certain pill coatings, a few vaccines, and even animal-derived heart valves. Dairy may or may not set someone off — it varies. Reading labels becomes routine, especially for ingredients like gelatin, glycerin, magnesium stearate or bovine extract.

However, dropping mammal meat and avoiding other triggers doesn’t leave a person with limited food options, especially high-protein foods. Poultry, fish, shellfish, eggs, beans, lentils, nuts and seeds can all stay on the menu. For example, ground turkey can fill in for hamburger, and plant-based butter can replace the real thing when baking. It may seem frustrating, but to some, sharing their time, practice and exploring new foods is helpful when making big changes to the diet. Those shifting toward a mostly plant-based diet may need a supplement for nutrients such as vitamin B12 or iron — just confirm any capsule is free of gelatin, and talk to your health care provider or pharmacist.

Avoiding fresh bites helps, too. Lone star ticks favor brushy edges and overgrown paths from spring through late summer. Long pants, permethrin-treated clothing, and repellents like DEET or picaridin lower the odds of getting bitten. After time outdoors, inspect yourself, kids, and pets carefully and remove any ticks with fine-tipped tweezers.

Unfortunately, there is currently no medication to erase the allergy once it sets in, but with steady precautions — reading every label, asking about hidden ingredients, staying vigilant about ticks — people can manage daily life, travel and social events without constant flare-ups.

Click here for more detailed guidance from the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service on living with alpha-gal syndrome.

Heather Norman-Burgdolf is an associate professor at the UK Department of Dietetics and Human Nutrition. This story was distributed by Kentucky Health News.