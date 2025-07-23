Second Saturday divorce workshops’ Elizabeth Dreyer to join Florence Rotary Club July 28

Staff report

Elizabeth Dreyer, financial advisor and leader of Northern Kentucky’s Second Saturday divorce workshops, will join The Rotary Club of Florence during the club’s meeting Monday, July 28 at noon.

Navigating divorce is never easy — but knowledge can bring clarity, direction, and peace of mind. Dreyer will share how her nationally recognized nonprofit equips individuals facing divorce with the legal, financial, and emotional support they need to move forward with confidence.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the financial industry, Dreyer is a Certified Financial Planner, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, and longtime advocate for individuals navigating major life transitions. She brings both professional expertise and personal compassion to her work.

Dreyer also serves on the board of Companions On A Journey, a grief support nonprofit, and is a member of the Academy of Northern Kentucky Collaborative Professionals.

Learn more about Second Saturday Divorce Workshops at www.nkysecondsaturday.com.

To help plan for seating and food, RSVPs are requested.

Event details:

Date: Monday, July 28

Location: Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD), 22 Spiral Drive in Florence

• 11:45 a.m. – Lunch Buffet | $13/person

• 12 p.m. – Meeting Begins: Greeting, Prayer-Reflection-Inspiration, Pledge & 4-Way Test

• 12:15 p.m. – Program Begins

• 1 p.m. – Meeting Adjourned

The meeting will also be streamed live via the Rotary Club of Florence YouTube Channel.

For more information, visit florencerotary.org.