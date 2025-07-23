Temu responds to AG Coleman’s lawsuit: ‘Based on misinformation’

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Temu, the Chinese online shopping platform, has responded to the lawsuit filed last Thursday by Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman, alleging unlawful data collection, violations of customers’ privacy and counterfeiting some of Kentucky’s most iconic brands.

The lawsuit was filed at Woodford Circuit Court, alleging the Temu app is about much more than cheap goods offered at bargain-basement prices.

The complaint alleges that Temu:

• Illegally collects users’ data without their knowledge and consent;

• Allows unfettered access of that data to the Chinese Communist government;

• Steals the intellectual property of U.S.-owned companies, including some of Kentucky’s most iconic brands including the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Buffalo Trace Distillery and Churchill Downs; and

• Uses forced labor from Chinese ethnic minorities in clear violation of U.S. trade policies.

However, in a statement emailed to Kentucky Today, a Temu spokesperson says:

“The allegations in the Kentucky Attorney General’s lawsuit are based on misinformation circulated online, primarily from a short-seller, and are totally unfounded. We categorically deny the claims and will defend ourselves vigorously.

“We understand that as a new company with an innovative supply chain model—one that begins by bringing the global supply chain directly to the end consumer—some may misunderstand us at first glance and not welcome us. We are here for the long term and are eagerly listening and improving. We believe that scrutiny will ultimately benefit our development. We are confident that our actions and contributions to the community will speak for themselves over time.

“At Temu, we strive to help consumers and families access quality products at affordable prices. We work to keep prices stable and ensure a reliable supply so people can meet their needs without overextending their budgets.

“We are creating new growth opportunities by offering a low-cost alternative to traditional gatekeepers, helping businesses reach more customers and grow their sales. By introducing a new option to the industry, we help return the power and choice to local players, small- and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. We remain focused on delivering value to both consumers and sellers and look forward to continuing to do so.”

No word yet on when a court hearing addressing the lawsuit will take place.