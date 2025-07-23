KSP joins neighboring law enforcement agencies for ‘move over, slow down’ enforcement campaign

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is joining forces with law enforcement agencies from five neighboring states to remind drivers of a simple but critical message: Move over and slow down for emergency vehicles.

Now through Saturday, July 26, troopers will participate in the 6-State Trooper Project, a coordinated effort among state police agencies in Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The focus of this high-visibility enforcement campaign is to promote compliance with Move Over laws and reduce roadside crashes involving law enforcement officers, emergency responders and service workers.

In 2003, Kentucky passed its Move Over law, requiring drivers to move to the adjacent lane when approaching an emergency vehicle or public safety vehicle with flashing lights. If changing lanes is impossible or unsafe, drivers must slow down and use caution. Failure to do so can result in fines, jail time or both.

Capt. Jeremy Smith, commander of the Elizabethtown KSP Post, says the goal is not only to enforce the law, but to protect lives. “Whether a trooper is on the shoulder, or a firefighter has blocked one lane of traffic during an emergency, they are just trying to do their job and go home safely. Slowing down and moving over gives them that chance. It’s a simple act that can prevent a tragedy.”

State Police urge all drivers and passengers to help keep everyone on Kentucky roadways safe by obeying Move Over laws. To report dangerous driving behavior, contact your local KSP post. For a full list of KSP Post locations, visit the KSP website.

The KSP says they remain committed to promoting public safety through enforcement and education. Initiatives like the 6-State Trooper Project are critical in reducing preventable crashes and ensuring Kentucky’s highways remain safe for all travelers. To learn more about KSP’s mission, which includes promoting highway safety, visit www.kentuckystatepolice.ky.gov.