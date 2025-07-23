KET revives plan to cover 2025 Fancy Farm Picnic with donation after federal funding cuts

By McKenna Horsley

Kentucky Lantern

KET is reviving its plans to cover the 2025 Fancy Farm Picnic in West Kentucky following a donation from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

KET, the state’s public television network, had initially canceled its coverage of the political event last week after Congress voted to eliminate funding to public media nationwide, including PBS and NPR.

“We’re grateful to the Kentucky Chamber, a longtime corporate partner and supporter of KET, for helping us to continue this decades-long tradition of bringing viewers across the state coverage of this iconic event,” said Shae Hopkins, KET executive director and CEO, in a Friday press release.

Fancy Farm picnic organizers had named Ashli Watts, the president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, as the emcee of the event earlier this summer. KET’s press release did not disclose the donation amount.

The annual gathering typically brings the state’s high-profile elected officials and candidates together in front of a crowd. KET’s coverage included broadcasting their speeches statewide.

KET’s Renee Shaw will be joined by analysts Bob Babbage and Trey Grayson for the network’s coverage on Saturday, Aug. 2.

Meanwhile, radio network Louisville Public Media announced that donors raised more than $400,000 since the passage of the federal fund cuts Friday. That covers a $376,000 deficit the station faced losing from a federal grant.

“We don’t know yet what will happen to the public media system in the long-run,” LPM said to supporters online. “There are still challenges ahead. But you answered the call when we needed you most, and we can’t thank you enough for your support.

Kentucky Lantern is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kentucky Lantern maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jamie Lucke for questions: info@kentuckylantern.com.