KCTCS, The Jed Foundation partner for new mental health strategy to support student mental health

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System is rolling out its first-ever Mental Health Strategy to support the mental well-being of more than 110,000 students across all 16 colleges.

The initiative is backed by partnerships with The Healthy Minds Network and the Council on Postsecondary Education.

This new strategy is the result of JED’s technical-assistance support and consultation. JED assisted KCTCS in establishing and strengthening a community of care among partner campuses, protecting student mental health, and providing and integrating evidence-based mental health resources, programs, systems and policies. JED and KCTCS approached the work in a systematic manner across the system and within individual member institutions.

Results from the Healthy Minds Study conducted last year across the 16 schools underscore an urgent need for action:

• 68% of students show signs of depression • 66% report anxiety symptoms • Only 27% who screen positive for depression or anxiety are receiving therapy • 86% report financial stress

“Community college students experience the same mental health concerns as their university peers, but are more likely to face financial challenges that lead to food and housing insecurity, or less access to medical care, which can compound the issue,” says KCTCS’ Christopher Hetherington, Ed.D., executive director of strategic enrollment management, who leads the system effort.

“It’s hard to do well in class when you’re depressed and worried about money. This strategy is about making sure our policies and practices effectively connect students with available resources. Our goal is to empower our students to navigate life’s challenges, stay on track academically, and prepare for meaningful careers,” he added.

Six key focus areas guide KCTCS’ new plan: survey-informed interventions, faculty and staff training, an early-alert guide, mental health communication campaigns, peer wellness programs, and expanded grant and partner-supported services.

The system strategy also aligns with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education’s statewide mental health plan, ensuring shared priorities and coordinated action across institutions.

KCTCS President Ryan Quarles emphasized the deep connection between student well-being and success.

“In Kentucky, we know that the strength of our communities lies in the well-being of our people,” said Quarles. “When we prioritize mental health, we pave the way for brighter futures, stronger communities and boundless opportunities. This important work has been made possible thanks to the backing of our state and national partners, and the KCTCS community.”

“Community and technical colleges serve a diverse and often nontraditional student body — including working adults, first-generation students, and student parents — all while navigating limited institutional resources,” said Erica Riba, Ed.D., senior director of alumni programs and engagement at JED, who advised on the systemwide mental health strategy. “What stands out across KCTCS is the deep care and commitment from campus professionals. This systemwide strategy reflects JED’s approach: using data, strengthening infrastructure, and helping schools build environments where all students can thrive.”

The new strategy represents a significant milestone in Kentucky’s broader effort to prioritize mental health in higher education and a model for how community colleges nationwide can take action.

“A statewide effort to collect these data is an essential step toward a public health approach that addresses mental health and well-being. We are thrilled that Healthy Minds data can be used to inform statewide decision-making, guided by evidence around students’ needs, addressing disparities in access to resources, and shaping conditions that allow more students to thrive in college,” said Sarah Lipson, Ph.D, Ed.M, principal investigator of the Healthy Minds Network and associate professor at the Boston University School of Public Health.

The full Strategic Mental Health Framework can be found on the KCTCS website.

