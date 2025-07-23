Florence Y’alls picked to host ’26 Frontier League All-Star Baseball game

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It’s three hundred and fifty seven days to the minute. And counting.

That’s the wait for the 2026 Frontier League All-Star Baseball game – and the Florence Y’alls will be hosting the event at Thomas More Stadium.

If you haven’t figured it out – that’s July 14, 2026.

The Frontier League (FL) is a North American professional baseball league, with 15 teams in the United States and three in Canada. Headquartered in Sauget, Illinois, it was organized in 1992-1993 and is considered the oldest continuously operating independent baseball league.

The regular season, from May to September, consists of 96 games, culminating in a playoff tournament for the Frontier Cup. In 2024, the league had players from 17 countries, and the Quebec Capitals were champions.

“We’re thrilled to bring the 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game to a great community like Florence,” said Steve Tahsler, Frontier League Commissioner, at a Tuesday afternoon news conference at Thomas More Stadiuum in Florence to announce the event. “This city has a passionate fan base, a first-class ballpark, and an organization in the Florence Y’alls that truly represents the spirit of our league.”

The event, presented by meetNKY, will kick-off with a Media Day and Frontier League awards lunch on Monday July 13. On the following evening – July 14 – the league will stage a Home Run Derby followed by the All-Star Game.

“This event is bigger than just baseball,” Florence Mayor, Dr. Julie Aubuchon, told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “It’s about economic development – baseball merely serves as the backdrop. It’s about selling our community with engagement.”

And she says the timing couldn’t be more special. In 2026, our nation celebrates its 250th birthday.

“What better way to honor that milestone than by hosting a celebration of America’s pastime right here in Florence,” she said. “This is our chance to shine on a national stage and we are ready.”

The All-Star Game and festivities have been in Florence before. In fact, the 2026 game will be the third time Florence has hosted the event

.



“Yes, Florence did host the All Star Game in 2007 and again in 2016,” David DelBello, Y’alls owner told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “But this is the first time for this ownership to host the event.”

So why did the Y’alls decide to host?

“Honestly,” DelBello continued, “We want to be a pillar in the community. We want to be the place where people want to be.”

The Y’alls were one of about three or four teams in the 18-team league that submitted applications to host the event, according to Commissioner Tahsler.



And the question – why did Florence get selected?

“The criteria are somewhat simple,” the commissioner said. “We decide basically who we want to showcase; and in what community; and who we are.

“And, we wanted to thank the team selected for their fine work, as well as a comfortable showing.”

DelBello says the Y’alls are ready to show the entire league what makes Florence so special.

“Florence,” added the mayor, “has always believed in the power of community. Whether it’s our thriving businesses, our youth leagues, our game nights at Thomas More Stadium, we know that when people come together, great things happen. This All-Star Game reflects that spirit.”

The countdown begins now – for the 2026 Y’all Star Game.