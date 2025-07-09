Aviatra Accelerators launches program offering business support to emerging women artists

Aviatra Accelerators has announced a new program aimed at supporting local emerging artists as business owners and entrepreneurs.

The program, called ‘Profitability Blueprint for Women Artists,’ was designed to help women artists become more knowledgeable about the business of art through principle-based pricing methods and cross-channel marketing guidance.

The program will feature a panel of successful women artists sharing first-hand experiences and guiding participants through the essential steps to building their art business. Expert presenters include Litsa Spanos, founder & owner of ADC Fine Art & Gallery, Sheryl Woodhouse, artist and director of the non-profit Building Value, and Alandes Powell, executive director of Black Art Speaks, a non-profit that elevates artists and promotes cultural expression.

Through four modules, artists will learn how to develop strong business foundations, build financial confidence, and market their work. Program topics include:

• Module 1: Mindset & Inspiration – Developing the confidence and mindset needed to identify as a professional artist while staying true to artistic values. • Module 2: Processes & Production – Building a strong foundation with essential business skills, time management strategies and streamlined processes. • Module 3: Pricing & Financials – How to determine art pricing, generate multiple income streams and track key financials for long-term success. • Module 4: Marketplace & Marketing – How to attract an audience, multi-channel sales opportunities and how to promote with confidence.

“This program is about inspiring confidence among women artists by equipping them with the mindset, knowledge and resources to earn the value their art deserves,” said Jill Morenz, President and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators. “It was created specifically for women artists in response to a growing need for practical tools and guidance that support both their creative work and financial wellbeing,” she continued.

The program will culminate with an Art Show and Sale on the weekend of September 5 at Aviatra’s Incubator popup retail space in Covington.

The investment for Profitability Blueprint for Women Artists Program is $445 with early bird pricing through July 18 or $495 after July 18, which can be split into two monthly payments. The program will take place every Tuesday evening in August from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Aviatra Incubator, located at 112 W. Pike Street in Covington.

For more information and to register, visit www.aviatraaccelerators.org.

Aviatra Accelerators