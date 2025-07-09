Mike Tussey: Your vocation, your career — do you love what you do?

Somewhere in our younger years, we begin thinking about our career. Many thoughts ran through your mind and usually you have settled for what you know best about a certain profession. Your decision could even be aided by your parents, relatives or even the success of a friend. We call the process of choice a VOCATION.

For the record, the dictionary defines a vocation as: “A strong feeling of suitability for a particular career or occupation”

This feeling or inclination could well be enhanced by solid success in a classroom or a family members success and invitation to join the company.

Some high schoolers felt they were not particularly interested in college, found an option. It was called “Vocational School.” These students would rather study via hands-on training within a curriculum that they felt was best suited for them. It could range from an auto mechanic to a welder.

Many of us graduated from high school with not one iota of an idea what we wanted to be at 18 years of age.nIf anyone had an idea based on good advice and academic success, they were miles ahead beginning their chosen vocation. Sometimes, that revelation may materialize even years later due to on-the-job training or some intangible break that gave you the opportunity of a lifetime.

For me, after graduating high school, I had no earthly idea what chosen profession would be best for me. So, it was college time. Even then, I had no idea from myself or my family. My freshman year I studied all the required courses and a few others. I chose Business Administration which meant it was Accounting and Economics for sure. After nearly 3 years of college, due to financial restraints I had to put college on hold.

However, in late 1959 I applied to a bank which hired me with my new career beginning January 1960. I soon realized that the studies I finished would not immediately be put to use due to my new position of a Teller. It was all mundane “on-the-job training.”





Payday was really a pittance and not nearly enough for a family of three – my wife and new born son. One afternoon at the bank a customer came to my teller window and we began chatting about making ends meet. After a few days, he offered me a position of an announcer at a local radio station working Saturdays and Sundays.

I told him I had absolutely no training in broadcasting or public speaking. He emphatically added – “we will train you!” I also mentioned that I did not have experience working with electronic equipment. Again, being very adamant, he explained I would be taught how to use the equipment with no problem. Then, a huge obstacle popped up. For me to work at the radio station I would have to take the exam for a 3rd Class FCC Broadcast Endorsement license. I have to be honest, this concerned me greatly. I was given a manual to study prior to taking the exam in Charleston, West Virginia. I am proud to say, I passed it all on the first try. It looked now, that I would be a banker during the week and a DJ on the weekends.

However, the bank prohibited their employees from working extra jobs on weekends or evenings. I needed the extra income, so I used a pseudonym ‘MIKE TODD’ to avoid detection.

In a short time I was set to go after being trained by a few other broadcasters. It didn’t take me long to see an tremendous increase in my confidence, speaking, and personality. In fact, I was having fun.

Keep in mind, within this new profession I was now learning more day by day which gave me so much needed experience in my new profession. This new “Vocation” as a thought never surfaced in high school or college. I had been blessed with the necessary talents to excel, and was learning more day by day.

In a short time, I was offered a full-time position with the station with more income than the bank was paying me. All these factors surfaced without me having any idea of investigating broadcasting possibilities and the necessary talents to perform. Truly, passing the FCC test opened the door greatly for the ensuing success.

That success would be proudly realized 49 years later in 2010 when I was inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame. My induction was indeed, the pinnacle of success.

Little did I know, that in 1970 I would once again enter into another profession in which I absolutely had no training whatsoever. This time it would be: LAW ENFORCEMENT.

The door of opportunity knocked once again and anxiously, I opened it quickly because of the availability of retirement and health benefits. I was certainly entering another dark room with absolutely no experience or training in regard to becoming a Police Officer.

High School or college at that point in time, did not provide any aspects of the law enforcement profession and how to pursue it all. After taking the written exam and my interview and proudly passing both, I would now enter into a world I never knew existed.

There was a PLUS with my new profession, I could now work part-time at the radio stations on my days off and vacations. This is how my DUAL CAREERS began and indeed offered opportunities I never dreamed of.

Today, colleges offer courses in Law Enforcement and when I began in 1970, the Kentucky Police Academy in Richmond was still being formed. This meant that in a very short span of time, all newly appointed Kentucky Police Officers would be sent to the academy prior to any field duty at their respective agencies.

For me, I was beginning a 20-year voyage as a Police Officer that would cover everything from patrol, K9 duty, Property Officer, D.A. R. E. Instructor, Crime Prevention Officer and Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Chief, the Mayor and City Manager as well. Years later, I would finish my Law Enforcement career in 2003 as Assistant Chief of Northern Kentucky University Police.

Certainly, having a vocational vision is very important for anyone. If the vision is there with the feeling of suitability, the foundation of a career can become very solid. In both instances with a vocation in mind or excelling otherwise, you can be assured the elements of self reliance and and energy will pave the way. They did for me.

Whatever choice you have made has likely touched your life. You can be well assured with your energy, vision, creativity and leadership; there is a bright future ahead. After all, its like Harvey MacKay once said: “Find something you love to do, and you’ll never work a day in your life.”

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.