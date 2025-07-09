Former Williamstown Mayor Mark Christopher files appeal heard in Boone County Circuit Court to get his job back

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Former Williamstown Mayor Mark Christopher has had a mission since April 21 of this year, and that is to file an appeal against Williamstown City Council for holding a special council meeting and charging him with alleged incidents that warranted his dismissal.

“We presented a list of critical errors made by the city council members at that meeting,” said Christopher, “and argued that the council members failed to present evidence to support the two charges they brought against me at that meeting.”

This presentation was made at the Boone County courthouse Monday morning before Boone County Circuit Court Judge J.R. Schrand.

“This was regarding my motion for emergency relief to void the actions of City council taken on April 21, 2025, and to be reinstated as Mayor of Williamstown, Kentucky,” Christopher stated.

Judge Schrand requested an oral argument from each side of the issue.

On Christopher’s side, he and his lawyer made the following points: The list of critical errors made by the City Council included their failure to follow the law with respect to properly noticing the hearing. Christopher said by the City Council’s own admission, they failed to follow the law set forth in KRS 61.823(4)(c).

“We demonstrated that City Council illegally took action by executing a resolution and voting on said resolution in the executive or closed session in violation of the law,” said Christopher. “We also demonstrated that city council violated KRS 61.810(1)(f) by adjourning into an executive or closed session without a motion or a vote.”

He said they demonstrated that the City Council failed to meet their burden of proof that he was willfully neglectful by “failing to report to them.”

Christopher said he provided the Judge with KRS 83A.130(3) and the City of Williamstown’s ordinance which adopted this statutory language word for word that indicates that he owes council an annual report, which he contends that he had given to them before he was charged, and whenever else was necessary. He added that he reported to Council monthly.

“We further demonstrated that when I discovered that two employees were caught stealing from the City, they were promptly dealt with and removed from their respective employment,” Christopher said.

The attorney for the City Coucil, Luke Morgan, refuted every argument Christopher’s lawyer, Greg Voss, put forth, and he also cited KRS standards, although a few were incorrect.

Attorney Voss stated that there was no evidence in the council meeting that was presided over by Judge Steven Bates, and attorney Morgan told the judge that of course there was evidence.

However, the original meeting was a council meeting, not a hearing, and the judge was only present to make sure things did not get out of hand.

Both sides alleged they were correct in their statements.

There are several other important arguments that were dealt with.

Judge Schrand indicated that he was going to review the transcript of the original meeting as well as the video of the meeting, and following that he will issue an order in the near future, which will be in a number of weeks.

David Henson has been serving as the mayor of Williamstown since April 21.