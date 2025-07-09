ESNKY promotes Kim Webb to chief executive officer; will celebrate her 10-year anniversary

The board of directors of the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky has announced its Executive Director Kim M. Webb has been named chief executive officer.

In the new position, Webb will oversee ESNKY’s mission and vision along with day-to-day operations.

Webb, who has served as executive director since June 2015, assumed the role of CEO in May. During her time at ESNKY, Webb has overseen the growth of the organization, marked by a successful $4.2 million capital campaign to move into their state-of-the art facility on W. 13th Street in Covington, which opened to guests in February 2022.

ESNKY will celebrate Kim’s 10-year anniversary during a public celebration on Tuesday, July 22. The event will feature a cookout at their facility on W. 13th Street in Covington and welcome shelter guests, community partners, supporters and friends of the organization.

Webb is a veteran local non-profit leader, currently serving on the Kentucky Department of Public Health Harm Reduction Advisory Committee, Kentucky Interagency Council on Homelessness and Safety Net Alliance of NKY Executive Committee. Additionally, she is a Leadership Council for Nonprofits board member. Her leadership and impactful community work have earned her regional recognition, including being named an Outstanding Woman of Northern Kentucky in 2020 by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

“As I mark 10 years of service with the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, I’m honored to step into the role of Chief Executive Officer,” she said. “This title reflects not only the growth of our organization but also our deep commitment to leading with purpose.”

Following the anniversary celebration, Webb will take a planned sabbatical from August through October. She will return to her position as CEO on November 1 in time for the opening of the organization’s Winter Cold Shelter program.

During this time, Ruslyn Case-Compton, current office manager of ESNKY, will serve as acting director. Case-Compton has been with the organization for seven years and brings signifant experience in non-profit leadership. ESNKY now offers the sabbatical benefit to all full-time employees with eight or more years of service.

“I’m especially grateful to our Board of Directors for supporting a forward-thinking sabbatical policy, and to our leadership team for stepping up in my absence,” Webb said. “This time away is both a gift and an investment in long-term sustainability — for myself and for the shelter — and I look forward to returning as CEO this fall with renewed focus, deeper perspective and a continued drive to advance our mission.”

