Back-to-school shopping season kicks off early as families seek savings amid economic uncertainty

Back-to-school shopping season arrived early this year, with two-thirds (67%) of consumers reporting they began purchasing items for the upcoming school year by early July, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation (NRF). This figure is up from 55% last year and is the highest since NRF started tracking early shopping trends in 2018.

More than half (51%) of survey respondents noted that they are shopping earlier this year specifically due to concerns that retail prices will rise because of federal tariff policy.

“As Kentucky families are preparing to send their students back to school, they are clearly feeling the impact of persistent economic uncertainty this summer,” said Tod Griffin, president of the Kentucky Retail Federation (KRF). “Thankfully, our retailers across the Commonwealth are well-prepared to help them navigate this critical shopping season — stepping up with special promotions, expanded inventory, increased convenience and unparalleled customer service.”

Families with elementary-to-high-school-age students are projected to spend an average of $858.07 on clothing, shoes, school supplies and electronics — down from $874.60 in 2024. K-12 shoppers say they are budgeting an average of $295.81 for electronics, $249.36 for clothing and accessories, $169.13 for shoes and $143.77 for school supplies.

Households with college students are forecast to spend an average of $1,325.85 — down from $1,364.75 in 2024. College shoppers report they expect to spend an average of $309.50 for electronics, $191.39 for dorm or apartment furnishings, $166.07 for clothing and accessories, $140.24 for food and $117.95 for personal care items.

The most popular back-to-school shopping destinations for K-12 families are: online (55%), department stores (48%), discount stores (47%) and clothing stores (41%). The top destinations for college families are: online (48%), discount stores (36%), department stores (35%) and college bookstores (27%).

Even as consumers keep a close eye on spending, economists note that hidden credit card “swipe” fees — which banks charge merchants to process credit card transactions — are another key factor contributing to rising retail costs.

A recent report by the Merchants Payments Coalition found that these “swipe” fees will drive up the price of school/college shopping by a total of $3 billion in 2025, costing the average family an additional $20 to $30.

Retailers are currently partnering with this group to ask Congress to pass the Credit Card Competition Act (CCCA), which would increase competition in the credit card processing market to lower transaction fees — benefiting both merchants and consumers.

