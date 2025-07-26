Road Scholar George Hood (with his trusty ‘Otto’) is aging adventurously — and thriving

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Father Time remains undefeated. Well, please don’t tell that to George Hood. This quote, often attributed to golfer Tiger Woods, highlights the idea that time, in its relentless march, always wins. It emphasizes that time’s passage is inevitable and cannot be stopped.

Again, maybe so – but George Hood ain’t buyin’ it.

The 78-year-old Hood is a shining example of what it means to age adventurously.

“Back in June of 1972,” the Crestview Hills resident told the Northern Kentucky Tribune, “I took an open-ended road trip – with no real plan – as a summer vacation.

“I have a brother in Baltimore, met with him, then drove to the Florida panhandle.”

Hood took Otto — his Volkswagen Beetle – with nothing but a handful of maps and desire to explore, but when Hurricane Agnes made its way up the East Coast his trip was cut short. “I beat the hurricane by one day,” he said. “But I gotta try it again.”

That’s what George Hood does – travels – alone – at a moment’s notice. And, it keeps him youthful.

“Since April of 2000,” he said, “I’ve taken about 53 or 54 trips. He’s worked with Road Scholar – a non-for-profit world leader in educational travel for older adults. “I saw an e-mail from them some time ago, and responded. I’ve worked with them, the last 25 years.”

In a new report, Road Scholar indicated that adventure is a key contributor to the happiness and health of aging adults. Based on a survey of 300 adults aged 50 to 98, Road Scholar’s findings reveal that 94 percent of older adults who embrace adventurous activities — whether through travel, lifelong learning or stepping outside their comfort zones -– report higher levels of well-being.

“Since 1975, Road Scholar has defied aging stereotypes every day, proving that adventure does not have an expiration date,” writes Road Scholar CEO James Moses.

A Rochester, New York native, Hood was Kroger’s General Manager for Electronic Payment. “Before that,” he said, “I did similar work for Wedman’s in Rochester.”

He retired twice, he says. “First in April of 2000, then fully in August of 2009 with Kroger.”

And that meant free time for most – not for George Hood.

“I’ll get up around 5:30 or 6 every day, and take care of my three cats,” he says. Then it’s breakfast – sometimes at First Watch.

He’ll hit the computer for his — gulp – lessons. “I’m brushing up on both French and Spanish.I took them in college, but they come in handy for my volunteer work,” he said.

College was Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa.

“I transferred to the University of Rochester; not because it was my hometown, but because they had the psychology major I wanted.”

As for his volunteer work — Wednesday and Fridays he’s at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. “I’m like the traffic cop at the front door,” he said

Recreation – he loves the theater – make that the Mariemont Theatre – and belongs to the First United Unitarian Church in Cincinnati.

“For peace and quiet I’ll hop over to the Mercantile Library or Art Museum in Cincinnati,” he said “and I love a peaceful walk.”

His lifelong project – “I need time to de-clutter my condo,” he said.

But it has always been get-up-and-go time for Hood.

“I did much traveling with my parents when I was a kid,” he said. “We went through the entire lower part of Canada,” he remembered. “Dad worked at Kodak, and had many international folks in the house – I was fascinated with their culture. It tweaked me to travel.”

And he has never truly stopped.

“I try to avoid definite plans,” he said, “In fact, I’ll take out the Road Scholar schedule, put a finger on wherever it may land, and away I go.”

Up next – some of Hood’s stops include Northern Michigan in about two weeks for a Family Bash in Frankfort – the eastern shore of Lake Michigan. Then, he’ll be donating some fossils he’s collected to the University of Rochester. In October, Detroit is on his schedule where he’ll explore the Detroit Institute of Arts and learn about Henry Ford and his legacy at the Eleanor and Edsel Ford Estate. Penn State in University Park, Penna. is on his list where he’ll spend a week on campus attending lectures with university professors and learning about engaging topics like astronomy, meteorology and material science.

Don’t unpack yet – there’s six days at Jekyll Island, Georgia exploring the famed Jekyll Island Club hotel and learn how the island was made into a retreat for the Rockefellers and Pulitzers. And five days in Bayfield, Wisconsin where he’ll ride the ferry to Madeline Island and explore Big Bay State Park with its pristine barrier beach and boardwalk.

Last month, Road Scholar launched Age Adventurously Day, encouraging older adults to break from outside routine, try something new, and celebrate aging as a time for bold experience. As part of the campaign, they held a national contest.

One guess for the winner—yup – George Hood. Participants were invited to share their plans for the day or submit stories and photos of their adventures. Hood pocketed $1,500 as the winner.

“Aging,” he said, “is kind of a m mindset. I want to continue with my travels and learning. It’s sort of a state of mind as well as body, and leaves me with a positive outlook.

“Road Scholar offers much. A lot of people want to be alone; some want company. Positivity has a lot to do with it.”

As for Hood he travels alone.

“My wife died several years ago,” he said. “I’ll ask some friends to go, and the response is always, ‘My wife won’t let me go without her.’”

George Hood will never get old – he’s too busy packing and traveling.